Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Milestone Contractors L.P. plans to close a 12-mi. section of S.R. 129 between S.R. 56 and S.R. 250 (Vevay to Pleasant) on or after April 12, for a full-depth pavement reclamation project in Switzerland County. State Road 129 is scheduled to remain closed through late September.

Full-depth reclamation is an in-place recycling method used for reconstruction of existing pavement. During the closure, crews will mill the roadway surface; till the subbase; add stabilizer; and resurface the road.

The $11 million contract also includes asphalt resurface work on S.R. 129 from S.R. 250 to the south junction of S.R. 62 in Ripley County (Pleasant to just south of Cross Plains) and curb ramp removal and replacement in Moorefield. This portion of the project will be completed under lane closures with flagging.

