ST Engineering LeeBoy Inc. Names Brian Bieller CEO

Tue September 14, 2021 - National Edition
LeeBoy


Brian Bieller
Brian Bieller

ST Engineering LeeBoy Inc., a commercial asphalt equipment manufacturer, announced Brian Bieller has been named chief executive officer.

Bieller has more than 20 years' experience in the industry after most recently serving as president of Dynapac North America. He also served as vice president of sales of Dynapac and vice president of the road construction equipment division of Atlas Copco USA.

In addition, Bieller serves on the Association of Equipment Manufacturers' construction equipment sector board of directors.

"I am very excited to announce that I have joined the leading commercial asphalt equipment manufacturer in the world," Bieller said. "As the new chief executive officer of LeeBoy, I am grateful to join this passionate team. Together we will work to continue to build on the over 55 years of success that began with BR Lee and the Lee family, which continues today."

For more information, visit www.LeeBoy.com.




AEM Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Association of Equipment Manufacturers Business News Employee News LeeBoy paving






