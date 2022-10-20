The St. Pete Pier was named a winner of the ULI Americas Award for Excellence and then became a finalist in the 2022 ULI Global Awards for Excellence, competing against projects from Europe and Asia.

The St. Pete Pier, in St. Petersburg, Fla., has been selected as one of six winners of the Urban Land Institute's 2022 ULI Global Awards for Excellence, a top honor recognizing the best new urban designs in the world. This year's winners include two from North America, two from Europe and two from Asia Pacific.

The St. Pete Pier was one of two designs in the United States to be awarded.

ULI began the Awards for Excellence program in 1979 to recognize superior development efforts in the private, public and nonprofit sectors. Winning projects represent the highest standards of achievement in the land use profession.

The St. Pete Pier was named a winner of the ULI Americas Award for Excellence and then became a finalist in the 2022 ULI Global Awards for Excellence, competing against projects from Europe and Asia.

"This is an incredible, meaningful accomplishment for our city and our iconic waterfront. The ULI Global Awards for Excellence win puts the St. Pete Pier on the map as a world class destination for residents and visitors alike. Thank you to the ULI and members of the jury for honoring us with this year's award," said St. Petersburg Mayor Kenneth T. Welch.

Former Mayor Rick Kriseman, whose administration oversaw the Pier's development, stated, "I am incredibly proud of the recognition the pier has received culminating in this award from the highly respected ULI. The Pier project was a great example of what happens when a community and dedicated, committed staff come together to create a place that is open and inviting to everyone, residents and visitors alike. The St. Pete Pier is a place where lasting memories are created. Congratulations again to the entire city team."

In 2022, 152 projects and programs were submitted across the three ULI regions. Of those submissions, 26 were named as winners across the regions and were then considered as global finalists. From this impressive field, the jury ultimately selected the six winners. More information on each of the finalists is available at uli.org/gae.

2022 ULI Global Awards for Excellence Winners

Anken Alley, Shanghai, China. Developer: ANKEN Group. Designer: ANKEN Group.

Enabling Village, Singapore. Developer: SG Enable Ltd. Designer: WOHA Architects Pte Ltd.

Essex Crossing, New York City, New York, United States. Developers: BFC Partners; Goldman Sachs Urban Investment Group; L+M Development Partners; New York City Economic Development Corporation; New York City Department of Housing Preservation & Development; Prusik Group; Taconic Partners. Designers: Beyer Blinder Belle; Cetra Ruddy; Dattner Architects; DXA Studio; Future Green Studio; Gensler; Handel Architects; Kokobo Greenscapes; SHoP Architects; SLCE Architects; West 8.

MÉCA, Bordeaux, France. Developer: Region Nouvelle-Aquitaine. Designers: BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group; FREAKS freearchitects; Lafourcade-Rouquette Architectes.

Norblin Factory, Warsaw, Poland. Developer: Capital Park Group. Designers: PRC Architekci.

St. Pete Pier, St. Petersburg, Florida, United States. Developer: City of St. Petersburg, Florida. Designers: Rogers Partners + Urban Designers; ASD | SKY; Ken Smith Workshop; W Architecture and Landscape Architecture; Wannemacher Jensen Architects.

The Global Awards for Excellence are open to projects and programs in the three ULI regions that are substantially complete, financially viable and in stabilized operation. The program evaluates submissions on overall excellence, including achievements in marketplace acceptance, design, planning, technology, amenities, economic impact, management, community engagement, innovation and sustainability, among others.

The winners were selected by a multidisciplinary jury of nine ULI members who had served on their respective regional juries. The jurors represent a range of real estate and land use expertise, including development, finance, planning, urban design, architecture and landscape architecture.

"Across the three regions, ULI honored finalists who displayed an exemplary commitment to best practices and to building more inclusive cities with exceptional and contextual design," said Sophie Henley-Price, Principal & Managing director, STUDIOS Architecture, Paris, France, and one of the 2022 jurists.

"The winners exhibited a unique level of excellence both at a regional and global scale, along with a dedication to promoting community engagement and innovation within their respective projects. By serving as replicable models for how developers across a diverse set of circumstances can successfully transform their communities for the better, these projects go above and beyond in furthering ULI's mission worldwide."

The Awards for Excellence program is the centerpiece of ULI's efforts to identify and promote best practices in all types of real estate development. As part of this program, ULI also will be recognizing the Pier in a case study for ULI's Park Profiles and Case Studies webpage.

For more information about the ULI Americas Awards for Excellence, visit uli.org/aae. For more information about the ULI Global Awards for Excellence, visit uli.org/gae.

