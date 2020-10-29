Ken Mazourek (L), equipment manager at Stan Houston Equipment Co., and Caleb Hinkkanen, Manitou North America regional sales manager.

Manitou North America presented Stan Houston Equipment Co., headquartered in Sioux Falls, S.D., with the Gehl 2019 Top Dealer Award. This prestigious award is based on the overall sales performance, commitment and customer support of Gehl equipment in North America.

"On behalf of Gehl, I would like to congratulate Stan Houston Equipment Co. for their excellent sales, commitment and customer support of Gehl products and services," said Eric Burkhammer, Manitou North America regional vice president of s ales - central.

"Because of Stan Houston's dedication and commitment to their customers they have been recognized as one of Gehl's top performing dealers. It is a pleasure to partner with a dedicated distributor who shares the commitment to quality products, services and customer support that Gehl has prided itself on since 1859."

"We have been a dealer for Gehl since 2000 and they do everything they can do to get us good competitive pricing and delivery on equipment," said Ken Mazourek, equipment manager at Stan Houston Equipment Co.

"Having both the Yankton and Madison plants located within 60 miles of our Sioux Falls store also helps us keep our shipping costs down. Our regional sales manager, Caleb Hinkkanen, is a great asset and we are glad to be able to work with him. Both Craig Sippel and Kevin Hall supporting Edge attachments are definitely another wealth of information and support."

For more information, visit www.gehl.com.