Stardust Power breaks ground on a $1.2B lithium refinery in Muskogee, Oklahoma, aiming to bolster U.S. supply chain security and create jobs. The project, backed by state support and local infrastructure improvements, reflects the company's commitment to sustainability and advancing America's energy future.

Stardust Power photo Oklahoma Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell (L) and Roshan Pujari, founder and CEO of Stardust Power, break ground on a $1.2B battery-grade lithium refinery in Muskogee on Jan. 22, 2025.

Stardust Power Inc., an American developer of battery-grade lithium products, broke ground on Jan. 22, 2025, on its lithium refinery at the Southside Industrial Park in Muskogee, Okla.

In December 2024, Stardust Power completed and announced the acquisition of its 66-acre site in Muskogee. Centrally located, the site benefits from proximity to the country's largest inland waterway system, robust road and rail networks, and a skilled workforce rooted in the oil and gas sector. The site has excellent access to power and water with the project having received tremendous support from the community.

"Our lithium refinery will be crucial for addressing U.S. national security and supply chain risks," Stardust Power founder and REO Rohsan Pujari said. "By onshoring critical mineral manufacturing, we are helping to sustain America's energy leadership. With the land acquired and necessary construction permits secured in 2024, we are excited to break ground and begin construction.

"With continued support from the state of Oklahoma, especially Gov. Kevin Stitt, we are moving forward to becoming one of the country's leading suppliers of battery-grade lithium. At a time when foreign entities of concern are attempting to consolidate critical minerals, Stardust Power is proud to play a key role in safeguarding American interests and supporting Oklahoma's local economy."

The project will be developed in two phases, with the first phase focused on constructing a production line capable of producing up to 25,000 metric tons per annum. The second phase will add a second production line, bringing the total capacity to 50,000 metric tons per annum. Sustainability is a core principle at Stardust Power, and this refinery reflects the commitment to responsible corporate practices, climate action and the energy transition.

Oklahoma's leadership in sustainable energy aligns with Stardust Power's commitment to help secure America's energy future by onshoring critical mineral supply chains and supporting American jobs. The shovel-ready site near the Port of Muskogee offers key construction and operational advantages. After thorough due diligence, including environmental, technical, cultural and logistical reviews, the site was confirmed as ideal. It offers a location with an adjacent 40-acre parcel of land which the company has a right of first refusal for future expansion.

"Stardust Power's decision to break ground on its lithium refinery in Muskogee is a significant step forward for Oklahoma's role in reinforcing our critical mineral supply chains and bolstering national security," Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell said. "This project not only strengthens our state's position as a leader in sustainable energy, but it also creates hundreds of good-paying jobs and drives economic growth for our communities. By attracting innovative companies like Stardust Power, Oklahoma is ensuring that we remain at the forefront of America's energy future."

"Stardust Power's investment places Muskogee at the forefront of the energy revolution," Mayor Patrick Cale said. "Sustainable energy is key to the future, and this refinery strengthens America's supply chain, creates hundreds of jobs and highlights our community's dedication to innovation and progress."

Stardust Power's lithium refinery is expected to create hundreds of jobs across engineering, manufacturing and operations, and with the addition of construction and services roles, could potentially add hundreds more, which will significantly contribute to local economic growth.

In 2024, the city and county of Musgokee established a $27 million Tax Increment Financing district to support the project. The TIF is expected to fund key infrastructure improvements in the area, including upgrades to industrial roads, rail line rehabilitation and the replacement of a trestle bridge.

Also in 2024, Stardust Power received a General Permit for Stormwater Discharges from Construction Activities.

