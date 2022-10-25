State Tractor & Equipment Co. Inc. is the latest dealership to join the LiuGong dealer lineup.

Throughout the process of joining the LiuGong dealer network, State Tractor & Equipment leaders were impressed by the service LiuGong provides, including the infrastructure, inventory, employees and quality products to ensure its customers are satisfied.

Joshua Badder, State Tractor & Equipment sales director, noted the company has already sold its first machine.

"We are pretty excited to see how this LiuGong machine does out in the field," Badder said. "We look forward to strengthening our partnership and seeing what the future holds."

State Tractor & Equipment is family-owned and operated by Cliff Dale and his two sons. It currently has two locations: one in Kansas City, Kan., and a second store, which recently opened in Springfield, Mo. Company leaders also hope to expand to Oklahoma in the future.

State Tractor & Equipment has a background in railroad service and heavy haul trucking, and added sales to its offerings in 2015. Securing LiuGong products will be integral to expanding that side of the business.

"We are really good on the shop aspect of the business, and on the sales side too," Badder said.

Andrew Ryan, LiuGong North America president, welcomed State Tractor & Equipment to the dealer network and said the partnership will bolster its footprint in the region.

"We are thankful to add another great partner in State Tractor & Equipment to our LiuGong dealer network," Ryan said. "Their presence in the Midwest helps us continue our development and growth strategy in North America."

State Tractor & Equipment offers machinery for construction, vegetation management, demolition, scrap and recycling applications.

The company has been in business for more than 40 years and covers 89 counties across Kansas and Missouri. State Tractor Equipment Co. leaders said LiuGong's reputation for having the best-selling wheel loaders in the world was key to the partnership.

"We knew their global footprint," Badder said. "We knew they had a really good product on the wheel loader side, and we wanted to be able to offer our customers a really solid machine with that good warranty and price that they offer."

LiuGong North America continues to grow its footprint in the North American market by providing high-performance and high-value machines.

For more information, visit ste-equipment.com and liugongna.com.

