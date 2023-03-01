Groundbreaking for the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project is expected to take place in late 2023, with construction beginning in earnest in 2024 and a substantial completion goal of 2029. (Brent Spence Bridge Corridor photo)

Kentucky and Ohio have put the call out to firms interested in building one of the most significant infrastructure projects in the nation — the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor — only one month after Govs. Andy Beshear of Kentucky and Mike DeWine of Ohio joined bipartisan leaders to celebrate a historic $1.635 billion federal investment to move the project forward.

A request for proposals (RFP) to provide construction and design services on the long-awaited project was released by the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC).

This contract addresses 6 of the 8 mi. of the total corridor; 5 mi. of the I-71/75 corridor in Kentucky and 1 mi. of I-75 in Ohio. It includes improvements to the Brent Spence Bridge and a companion bridge to the west. Work on the two northernmost sections of the corridor in Ohio will be done under separate contracts.

"When I've asked people in southwest Ohio what issues need to be addressed, for many, many years the Brent Spence Bridge has consistently been at the top of the list," said DeWine. "Today, we're closer than ever to beginning work on this transformational project."

"In January, we secured $1.635 billion in federal grant funding to build the new bridge crossing over the Ohio River and improve the entire Brent Spence Bridge Corridor with no tolls," said Beshear. "By February, we're already seeking teams to help us get this project done."

Responses to the RFP are due on March 31, 2023. The schedule calls for the design-build team to be selected in May, allowing for planning to take place immediately and initial construction work to begin before the year's end.

This project will be delivered utilizing a delivery method known as progressive design build. Unlike construction projects that typically utilize a lowest bidder approach, the progressive design-build contract is awarded based on qualifications, the best overall approach and value. This allows the design-build team the opportunity to collaborate with the bi-state project team and local stakeholders early in the process so potential risks can be assessed and mitigated while there is still an opportunity to influence them. It also helps the bidder and the project team avoid excessive cost overruns because the design-build team will have more thorough knowledge of the project's design and risks before negotiating a price.

"The progressive design-build process is the right delivery approach based on the complexity of this project," said KYTC Secretary Jim Gray. "Working in collaboration with the contractor during the design process will bring more innovative design ideas to the table and improve the project overall."

"Our bi-state project team has spent a lot of time preparing for this work and reaching out to the public to ensure those within the project area have had a voice in the process," said ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks. "This project connects neighborhoods, states and the nation. We can't wait to get started."

The states earned two federal grants including the recent U.S. Department of Transportation award of $250 million for the project from the new National Infrastructure Project Assistance (MEGA) discretionary grant program to go along with the $1.38 billion from the Bridge Investment Program.

Groundbreaking for the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project is expected to take place in late 2023, with construction beginning in earnest in 2024 and a substantial completion goal of 2029.

The Brent Spence Bridge Corridor (BSBC) project is designed to improve approximately 8 mi. of Interstates 71 and 75 through Kentucky and Ohio, including the addition of a new companion bridge to the existing Brent Spence Bridge to reduce congestion, improve traffic flow and safety and maintain key regional and national transportation corridors.

For more information, visit brentspencebridgecorridor.com.

Today's top stories