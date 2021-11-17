The infrastructure at both national and state airports is a big part of President Biden’s investment and jobs plan.

A "patient approach to rebuilding American competitiveness through infrastructure" is how think tank Brookings Institution describes the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA). Though at $1.2 trillion it's less than President Joe Biden first proposed, the final breakdown amounts to a five-year funding span that is as broad as it is deep.

In addition to a minimum grant of $100 million to each state and U.S. territory for broadband expansion, allocations by state include:

Alabama

Alabama is set to receive $5.2 billion for federal-aid highway programs and $255 million for bridge replacements; $400 million for public transportation; $23 million to prevent and $19 million to protect against wildfires; $79 million to expand electric vehicle charging; $728 million for water infrastructure; and $140 million for airport infrastructure development.

Huntsville city officials believe the $200 million project to improve safety and access at the I-565 interchange at Memorial Parkway should be a priority, according to al.com. In Montgomery, rehabbing the city's bus shelters is key.

Alaska

Alaska Public Media reports that the legislation allocates $3.5 billion for that state. In addition to road and bridge allocations, Alaska will receive $3.5 billion for the Indian Health Service to build sanitation facilities; and $75 million for the Denali Commission, for critical utilities, infrastructure and economic support throughout Alaska.

Arizona

Arizona is set to receive $5 billion for federal-aid highway apportioned programs and $225 million for bridge replacement and repairs; $884 million to improve public transportation options; $76 million to expand electric vehicle charging; $38 million for wildfire protection; $17 million to protect against cyberattacks; $619 million for water infrastructure; and $348 million for airport infrastructure.

Arkansas

Arkansas would secure more than $4 billion, the largest portion of it going to roads and bridges. Over five years, the package would bolster public transportation by $246 million; $528 million for water; $23 million in wildfire defense; $16 million to shield against cyberattacks; and $117 million for airport infrastructure, according to the White House. An estimated $54 million is earmarked for an electric vehicle charging network.

California

In California, IIJA will allot $24 million to restore the San Francisco Bay Area's wetlands. Federal-aid highway programs amount to $25.3 billion, with $4.2 billion for bridge replacement and repairs. KQED notes other amounts, including $9.45 billion for public transportation; $384 million for an EV charging network; $100 million for broadband; $84 million in protection against wildfires; and $2 billion for new firefighting equipment. Water infrastructure will receive $3.5 billion, while airport infrastructure gets $1.5 billion.

Colorado

Of the $6.2 billion Colorado is expecting, at least $3.7 billion is earmarked for federal highway money and $225 million for bridges. The state expects $688 million for water infrastructure; $432 million in airport funding; $57 million for EV charging; $35 million wildfire funding; and $16 million to prevent cyberattacks.

Connecticut

Connecticut Rep. John Larson has his eye on a rebuild of the I-84/I-91 interchange in Hartford as part of 3.5 billion federal highway dollars in the IIJA. The state's portion of the Act includes $30 billion for maintenance and upgrades to the Northeast rail corridor.

The Hartford Courant also notes that $561 million is earmarked for bridge work; $53 million for an EV charging network; $445 million to improve water infrastructure; and $62 million for airport infrastructure. Finally, $100 million-plus is set aside to protect the Long Island Sound watershed, and $6 million to upgrade New London's City Pier.

Delaware

Delaware will receive $1.2 billion for highways and $225 million for bridges, while $17.6 million will go to building EV charging stations; $226 million to improve public transportation; $355 million to upgrade water systems across the state.

Florida

Aging highways and public transportation in Florida will see $13 billion and $2.6 billion, respectively. In breaking down IIJA, the White House noted the bill will provide $245 million for Florida bridge repairs, and $198 million for an EV charging network. Some $26 million is allotted for wildfire protection, and $29 million for cybersecurity measure. An estimated $1.2 billion will be dedicated to infrastructure development at airports in the state.

Georgia

Georgia is expected to receive about $9.1 billion for roads and bridges, according to the White House. Federal-aid highway programs will see $8.9 billion, while $225 million will go to bridge repairs and replacements. IIJA sets aside $22 million to protect against wildfires in Georgia; $1.4 billion for public transportation; $135 million to expand EV charging; and $24 million to protect against cyberattacks. Airports in Georgia will receive $619 million; and $913 million for water infrastructure.

Hawaii

Hawaii News Now reports that the state will see at least $1.5 billion for roads, bridges and major projects; $637.4 million for public transit; $246 million for airports; $160 million for broadband; $200 million for water infrastructure; $18 million for electric vehicles; and $3 million for clean energy. Hawaii Sen. Brian Schatz said the bill also includes funding for the Vulnerable Road Users Safety Act. It utilizes technology, infrastructure and design expertise to reduce pedestrian and cyclist road deaths in Hawaii.

Idaho

Idaho is set to receive $2 billion for federal aid highway support; $225 million for bridge replacement and repairs; $198 million to improve public transportation; $30 million for an EV charging network. In addition, $213 million will be earmarked for Idaho's water revolving funds for drinking water and wastewater treatment.

Illinois

Officials in Illinois want $2.7 billion set aside to that state's IIJA allotment to rebuild the Eisenhower Expressway. The state will receive $17 billion, including $9.8 billion for highway projects and $1.4 billion for bridge repairs and replacements. The proposed $2.7 billion Eisenhower project would rebuild the expressway from Racine Avenue in Chicago to Wolf Road in west suburban Hillside.

A funding breakdown by Sens. Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin, includes $1.7 billion to improve drinking and wastewater infrastructure throughout Illinois; approximately $4 billion for public transportation; $616 million for airport improvements; and $149 million for an EV charging network.

Indiana

Indiana will receive more than $8 billion for roads and bridges; $751 million for safe, clean drinking water; $680 million to improve public transportation; and $20 million for extreme weather events. IIJA is set to provide $100 million for an EV charging network; $20 million each to protect against wildfires and cyberattacks. The state will receive $751 million to improve water infrastructure and $170 million for airport infrastructure development.

Iowa

Iowa will get $5 billion in new projects from the infrastructure bill. That includes $3.4 billion for highway repairs; $432 million to replace and repair bridges; $638 million for water infrastructure; $305 million for public transportation; and $120 million for airport infrastructure.

Kansas

Nearly $4 billion is earmarked for the State of Kansas. Of that amount, $2.6 billion is allotted for highway funding and $225 million for bridge repairs. Kansas will get $40 million to boost EV charging; $450 million for water infrastructure; and $272 million to improve public transit. The transit allotment includes clearing Amtrak's maintenance backlog and expanding services. Officials are eyeing a potential extension of the Heartland Flyer route from Oklahoma City to Wichita.

Kentucky

Kentucky's portion of the IIJA designates the Louie B. Nunn Cumberland Expressway as an I-65 interstate spur, eligible for federal assistance to boost investments and economic development across this region of the state, according to wymt.com. Funds provide for $4.6 billion for infrastructure needs and $438 million for bridges; $391 million for public transportation priorities; and $25 billion for airport infrastructure.

The act allocates $11.2 billion for the state's Abandoned Mine Land Reclamation Fund; $1.5 billion for Brownfield site land revitalization; and $4.7 billion for abandoned oil and gas wells. In addition, $1.6 billion is earmarked for Dam Safety Removal; $418 million for clean and drinking water programs; and $1 billion to increase investment in cybersecurity.

Louisiana

Louisiana is guaranteed more than $7 billion in IIJA funds. That includes $4.8 billion for roads, $1 billion for bridges, $470 million for public transportation, $580 million for water systems and $380 million for other segments such as airports, broadband and electric vehicle charging stations.

Specifically, the state will see $53 million for Lake Pontchartrain local restoration efforts; $53 million for Gulf of Mexico ecosystem restoration; and $60 million as part of the Mississippi River and Ohio River Basins' Nutrient Reduction Strategies. Louisiana also will receive at least $371 million for clean water and $150 million for the Delta Regional Authority, to improve economic and community growth.

Maine

Maine expects nearly $2.4 billion in direct funding for infrastructure, according to White House figures. Approximately $1.3 billion is earmarked for highway maintenance and construction; $225 million for bridge repair and replacement; $74 million for the state's airport infrastructure; and $390 million dedicated to water infrastructure.

Maryland

Maryland's portion of the IIJA includes $4.1 billion for highway aid and $409 million for bridge replacement and repairs. An estimated $1.7 billion is allotted for public transit systems; $844 million for water infrastructure; and $238 million for the health and restoration of the Chesapeake Bay.

In addition, $158 million is earmarked for Maryland airports; $63 million for electric vehicle charging stations; and $15.9 million to prevent cyberattacks.

Massachusetts

Massachusetts is set to receive $9.08 billion in IIJA funds. At least $4.2 billion is set aside for road improvements; $1.1 billion for bridge replacements and repairs; and $1.1 billion to improve water infrastructure.

The program will set aside $2.5 billion to modernize public transportation systems; $63 million to expand EV charging networks; $15.7 million to prevent cyberattacks, and $5.8 million to protect against wildfires.

Michigan

Roads and bridges in Michigan will see more than $1.5 billion; water infrastructure, $1.3 billion; and EV charging, $110 million. The IIJA plan allots $1 billion for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, an existing program that has historically been used to address pollution from industry and farms. Michigan also is slated to receive $1 billion to improve rail lines and buses.

Minnesota

Minnesota Public Radio reports that $4.5 billion is set aside for Minnesota highways; $302 million for bridge replacement and repairs; and $818 million for public transportation. In addition, $68 million is earmarked for EV charging stations. State officials want funding for the Twin Ports interchange project in Duluth, delayed because of unexpected costs. St. Paul's wish list includes $26 million for the eastbound Kellogg Boulevard Bridge, according to the Star Tribune newspaper.

Minnesota also will receive $68 million for an EV charging network; $20 million for wildfire protection; and $17 million for cyber protection.

Mississippi

Mississippi will receive $3.3 billion in IIJA funds for federal-aid highway apportioned programs and $225 million for bridge replacement and repairs. Mississippi Today notes that water infrastructure in the state will see $429 million while public transportation sees $223 million, and airports receive $99 million for maintenance and upgrades at existing airports.

Some $51 million is dedicated to EV charging stations; $19 million for wildfire protection; and $16 million for cybersecurity.

Missouri

The IIJA plan allots $6.5 billion for Missouri's road needs, and $484 million over five years for bridge replacement and repairs. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver announced that $866 million will be dedicated for water infrastructure; $674 million for public transit; $246 million to improve airports and river ports; and $99 million to build a network of electric vehicle chargers.

Montana

In addition to $2.82 billion for highways and $225 million for bridge repair and replacement, Montana will receive $114 million for airports, 3.37 billion for wildfire mitigation efforts and $15 million to study Amtrak passenger rail travel.

The Flathead Beacon lists state-specific funds, including $40 million for water projects for the Blackfeet Tribe and $1.73 billion specifically to the National Park Service to repair roads and bridges in parks like Glacier National Park and Yellowstone, which continue to face maintenance backlogs. Also, $350 million is set aside to create a wildlife crossings pilot program to improve habitat connectivity.

Nebraska

Nebraska will receive about $2.5 billion for highways and $216 million for two programs that provide low-interest loans for building or improving water and wastewater systems. The IIJA also will allot $15 billion for Nebraska's airports.

Nevada

More than $4 billion is designated for Nevada's highways, transit, broadband, airports and drought mitigation. The allotment includes $2.5 billion to build and repair highways and $225 million for bridge replacement and repairs. Transit will see $459 million while the state's airports will receive about $293 million for infrastructure development.

According to the Nevada Independent, $38 million will go to expand the state's EV charging network; $403 million to improve water infrastructure and ensure access to clean, safe drinking water; $8.3 billion for Western water infrastructure and drought resilience; and $8 billion for wildfire prevention.

New Hampshire

The New Hampshire Business Review notes that the IIJA will designate $1.1 billion to repair state highways, and another $225 million for bridge repair and replacement. About $125 million would go toward improving public transportation and $17 million to build out an EV charging station network.

Approximately $5.6 million is set aside for wildfire protection, and $12.4 million will help boost cybersecurity. New Hampshire would receive $418 million for water infrastructure, and $45.6 million for airport infrastructure development.

New Jersey

Sens. Cory Booker and Robert Menendez announced that New Jersey will see at least $13.5 billion under the infrastructure bill. That includes $272 million for airports; $1.1 billion for bridge repairs; $15 million to protect against wildfires; and $17 million for cybersecurity

New Jersey also will receive $104 million for EV charging stations; $6.8 billion for highways; $1 billion for water infrastructure; $4.1 billion for public transportation; $1 billion to reconnect communities with projects such as I-280 through Orange; and $5.5 billion in credits for using toll revenues to maintain the state's interstate highways.

New Mexico

New Mexico will receive $3.7 billion in federal infrastructure funding through the IIJA plan, including $2.5 billion for federal-aid highway programs and $225 million for bridge replacement and repairs.

Approximately $355 million will be designated for water infrastructure, including drilling the wells, burying pipes and building a clean water infrastructure all across the state, announced Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez. These efforts she said, would be most critical in the Clovis-Portales areas specifically.

New York

A list of the biggest New York-related items in the IIJA plan includes $10.7 billion for Metropolitan Transit Authority construction projects and $8 billion in grants for projects such as the Second Avenue subway and Gateway tunnels.

The New York Daily News reports that $30 billion is earmarked for Amtrak's Northeast Corridor from Boston to Washington, D.C., $150 million for upgrades at LaGuardia Airport and $296 million for Kennedy Airport. The state also will see $142 million for EV infrastructure and $1.9 billion for passenger vehicle bridge repair work.

North Carolina

According to the White House, North Carolina will receive $7.2 billion for highway projects; $457 million for bridge replacement and repairs; $109 million for EV charging stations; $910 million for public transportation; and $440 million for clean water.

North Carolina also will be eligible for a share of Army Corps of Engineers funding for storm damage protection, FEMA flood mitigation, and federal airport improvement projects.

North Dakota

North Dakota can expect to receive $21 million over five years to protect against wildfires and $11 million against cyberattacks, according to the Minot Daily News.

The state also will receive $355 million to improve water infrastructure; $2 billion for North Dakota's roads, bridges and highways; $225 million is set aside for North Dakota to improve and upgrade bridge infrastructure; and $66 billion for passenger and freight rail.

Ohio

Ohio is set to receive $9.2 billion for federal-aid highway apportioned programs and $483 million to repair and replace bridges. The bill also creates multiple funding mechanisms for projects such as the $2.5 billion replacement of the Brent Spence Bridge between Cincinnati and northern Kentucky.

Ohio also will see $1.2 billion for public transportation and $1.4 billion for water infrastructure projects, reports the Columbus Dispatch. Of the $1.25 billion set aside for the Appalachian Development Highway System, approximately $95 million would go to Ohio.

Oklahoma

Approximately $4.3 billion is designated in the infrastructure bill for Oklahoma highway repairs and construction. The White House announced another $266 million is set aside for bridge replacement and repairs.

In addition, $354 million is earmarked for public transportation; $66 million allotted to expand the state's EV charging network; and $100 million is set aside for rural broadband improvements.

Oregon

Oregon will receive more than $5 billion from President Biden's infrastructure bill, most of it for roads. The state transportation department expects approximately $1.2 billion of initial money, and the rest slotted for counties, cities and metropolitan planning organizations.

The Statesman Journal reports that the city of Salem will receive $34 million for roads and Eugene, $35 million. Salem is slated to receive $33 million, and Eugene $67 million, for public transportation. In addition to the highway funds, $268 million is set aside for bridge repairs and replacement,

The IIJA designates $52 million for EV station expansion; $39 million for wildfire prevention; $15 million to protect against cyberattacks; $529 million for water infrastructure and $211 million airport infrastructure.

Amtrak's $66 billion designation to improve service could impact the stretch from Eugene and Salem north into Washington and Canada. The Statesman Journal notes the Oregon Transportation Commission will receive a briefing about the additional funds and will decide by March 2022, how to spend about a third of the $1.2 billion it expects to receive.

Pennsylvania

Sen. Bob Casey announced that Pennsylvania will receive $11.3 billion for federal-aid highway programs and $1.6 billion for bridge replacement and repairs. State transportation officials are considering replacement of the I-83 bridge in Harrisburg five-lane structure and rehabilitation of the 92-year-old Veterans Memorial Bridge over the Susquehanna River at a cost of nearly $59.8 million.

The bill designates $11.3 billion to the Abandoned Mine Reclamation Fund, affecting 43 of Pennsylvania's 67 counties. The state also would see $171 million to expand its EV charging network and $2.8 billion for public transportation.

Rhode Island

Rhode Island Sen. Jack Reed announced that the IIJA would provide $1.7 billion in highway and bridge funding as well as $277 million for mass transit, $45 million for airports and $23 million for EV charging stations. The state also would get $100 million to expand high-speed internet and $55 billion for water infrastructure.

South Carolina

The White House announced that South Carolina will receive $4.9 billion for roads and bridges; $366 million for public transportation; and $70 million to expand its network of EV charging stations

The state also will get $18.3 million to help protect against cyberattacks, $510 million to improve drinking water quality and $161 million for improvements to airport infrastructure.

South Dakota

It was announced in August that South Dakota was slated to get $1.9 billion for federal-aid highway apportioned programs and $225 million for bridge replacement and repairs. Plus, $355 million is designated to improve water infrastructure and $82 million for infrastructure development for airports.

The White House announced the state would see $124 million to improve public transportation; $29 million to support expansion of an EV charging network; $19.6 million to protect against wildfires; and $11.7 million to protect against cyberattacks.

Tennessee

President Biden's infrastructure plan earmarks $1.35 billion in federal highway funds; $302 million for bridge repairs; $630 million to improve public transportation; $88 million for EV charging stations; and $300 million for airport improvements.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation noted $697 million is dedicated to improve water infrastructure across Tennessee, $21 million to protect against cyberattacks and $17 million to protect against wildfires.

Texas

Texas will receive approximately $35 billion for roads, bridges, broadband access, EV charging stations and more. The White House announced that nearly $27 billion has been set aside for federal highway projects and $3.3 billion for public transportation.

The state's drinking water infrastructure will benefit from $2.9 billion; airports, $1.2 billion; bridges, $537 million; and the state's EV charging network, $408 million. Texas will get $53 million for wildfire protection and $42 million for protection against cyberattacks.

Utah

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney announced his state will see $3 billion for highway and road construction and repairs. Another $219 million is slated for municipalities to provide clean drinking water to residents.

More than $200 million will bring water to the Navajo Nation in Utah, where approximately 40 percent of its members living on sovereign land currently don't have running water.

The state also is set to receive $50 million for the Central Utah Project Completion Act, a project that directs water from the Colorado River for residential, commercial and agricultural purposes.

Vermont

Vermont will be awarded $1.4 billion for federal-aid highway programs over five years, announced Rep. Peter Welch, and $225 million for bridge replacement and repairs. Approximately $21 million is earmarked to expand Vermont's EV charging network.

In addition, $77 million is designated for improvements and expansion of the state's public transportation programs; $355 million to improve water infrastructure over five years; and $150 million for the Northern Border Regional Commission for regional economic development.

Virginia

Approximately $7 billion will go to Virginia highways and more than $530 million to bridge replacement and repairs. Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger has a list of potential projects she'd like to see receive funding

Those Virginia-specific projects include train travel between Richmond and D.C.; expansion of I-95 express lanes; and work on the Mayo Bridge in Richmond, the victim of water damage.

Spanberger's list also includes work on the I-95/Willis interchange in Chesterfield; making W. Broad Street safer for pedestrians in Henrico; and work on Route One in Chesterfield, Route 250 and Route 288 in Goochland, Route 208 in Louisa, Route 360 in Chesterfield and Amelia and Route 60 and Judes Ferry Road in Powhatan.

Washington

Washington Sen. Patty Murray announced that $1.79 billion has been designated in IIJA for transportation. Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is slated to receive $228 million while Snohomish County's Paine Field will see $16 million and Boeing Field/King County International will expect $6.8 million.

The bill earmarks $71 million to expand EV charging networks; $39 million to protect against wildfires. In addition, $4.7 billion is set for federal-aid highway apportioned programs and $605 million for bridge replacement and repairs.

West Virginia

Sen. Joe Manchin announced that President Biden's infrastructure bill designates about $3 billion to repair West Virginia roads and highways; $500 million is set for bridges; and about $40 million for West Virginia airports.

More than $300 million is earmarked for public transportation while $600 million will go to broadband access; more than $475 million for water and wastewater upgrades; $100 to $200 million to cap orphaned oil and gas wells; and $700 million for abandoned mine land reclamation.

Additional West Virginia-specific funding is designated to reinvigorate coal communities, including a new program to build clean energy on current and former mine lands. Grants for manufacturers to build or retrofit facilities to produce or recycle energy products in communities that have seen coal mines or plants close, is also in the bill.

Wisconsin

The IIJA designates $841 million to improve water infrastructure; $5.2 billion for federal-aid highway programs; and $225 million for bridge repair and replacement, according to Wisconsin Public Radio.

Plus, $592 million is set aside for public transit; $79 million to support EV charging stations; $20 million to protect against wildfires; $18 million to protect against cyberattacks; and $198 million for infrastructure development at airports.

Wyoming

Wyoming will see $110 billion for road and bridge projects; $66 billion for passenger and freight rail; $39 billion for public transit; and $25 billion for airports across the state.

Port infrastructure will receive $17 billion; transportation safety programs, $11 billion; electric vehicles, $7.5 billion; and revitalization of communities, $1 billion. Other infrastructure programs to benefit from Wyoming's portion include broadband internet, $65 billion; power infrastructure, $73 billion; and clean drinking water, $55 billion

Resilience and Western water storage will receive $50 billion, while $21 billion will go to removal of pollution from water and soil, according to Big Horn Radio Network.

Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico is eligible to receive $1.7 billion as part of the IIJA designation. Approximately $900 million is earmarked to rebuild roads and highways and $225 million for bridge replacement and repair

The Weekly Journal reports that in addition to roads and bridges, $455 million is slated for improvements to Puerto Rico's public transportation programs and $13.6 million to support the expansion of an EV charging network on the island.

Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C., awaits $355 million to replace lead water lines; $1.1 billion for federal highways; $225 million for bridges; and $17 million to build EV chargers. Axios reports that the bill reauthorizes Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority funding, $150 million annually.

Included in the IIJA bill is $238 million for the Chesapeake Bay Program, a regional partnership to restore the bay and reduce pollution. CEG

