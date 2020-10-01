SteelWrist, Rototilt Work Together to Launch Open S Automatic Quick Couplers

Open-S – a standard for fully automatic quick couplers for excavators – was launched Oct. 1.

Machine operators can combine machine couplers, tiltrotators and tools from different manufacturers who are in compliance with the standard and be confident that they will be compatible with each other, according to the manufacturer. Products that comply with the standard are marked "Open-S".

"Open standards make everyday life easier, whether it's plugs for electrical sockets, computer connectors or excavator quick couplers," said Stefan Stockhaus, CEO of Steelwrist AB. "Open-S also builds on the independent and established standard that already exists for quick couplers, the S Standard."

Together with Anders Jonsson, CEO of Rototilt Group AB, they are the initiators of Open-S.

"We believe in healthy competition, where the industry's players compete to have the best products," said Jonsson. "We don't want to lock customers into a closed interface. When customers buy a tiltrotator from Rototilt, they should feel confident that any hydraulic tool that complies with the Open-S standard will fit the tiltrotator."

Freedom, Safety and Development

The standard is based on three pillars: Freedom for end-customers to choose the preferred equipment with reliable safety solutions and to benefit from continued technological development.

"Because we have agreed on how to connect the products, customers can freely choose from the product portfolio from the manufacturers that comply with the standard," said Jonsson. "It becomes clearer what fits together and which warranty provisions apply."

Both Steelwrist and Rototilt are seeing that more customers are adopting this type of solution. The Open-S standard makes it easier for contractors to take the first step towards a fully automatic quick coupler system.

Open and Independent Organization

Open-S is owned and managed by an independent organization, Open-S Alliance, which in turn is led by a council of engineers from the member companies, currently tiltrotator manufacturers Steelwrist and Rototilt.

And more members are welcome.

"Interchangeability is the point," said Stockhaus. "Any reputable manufacturer who believes in the usefulness of a common standard is welcome. We are already in talks with more manufacturers who want to join in the Open-S standard."

For more information, visit opens.org.