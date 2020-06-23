Steffes Group's Live Auctions Return With Farm Retirement, AgIron, More

The Steffes Group will return to live auctions when bidders gather in Horace, N.D., on July 8. The event will mark 117 days since the company's most recent live auction.

Meanwhile, the company has continued with scores of successful online auctions of machinery, land and other assets.

"We've had amazing results with our online auctions, with great outcomes and satisfied customers. But some farmers have always looked forward to a live auction upon their retirement. And candidly, we're auctioneers. Live bidding is in our DNA, and we'll be excited to get back to it," said Scott Steffes, president of the company.

More live auctions will follow, including a major farm retirement auction on July 23 in Hallock, Minn. The company also is now accepting consignments for its regionally-famous AgIron West Fargo Event, with live on-site bidding July 29.

"We've never slowed down, even when we had to go about some things without live bidding, but we're glad to be able to offer live bidding events that so many of our sellers and bidders alike enjoy," said Steffes. "It also paves the way for us to follow through with plans for our 60th Anniversary, which we are celebrating this year. We expect to be announcing those plans in the very near future."

In the anniversary celebrations, he said the company will spotlight the Steffes "Brand Promise" that has guided the company's operations through the decades.

The Brand Promise is:

Strive every day to be the best

Embrace and drive change

Create fun, enjoyment and a sense of family in an open-minded environment

Pursue learning and growth

Say what you do and do what you say

Assemble outstanding people who do outstanding things

Provide the right tools for the right job

Under promise and over deliver

Be passionate, determined and humble

Tell the truth, never lie, even if it's to your own detriment

Steffes Group provides services throughout the upper Midwest, including Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Montana, Illinois and Nebraska.

For more information, call 701/237-9173 or visit steffesgroup.com.