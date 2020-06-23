Steffes Group's Live Auctions Return With Farm Retirement, AgIron, More

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Forklifts Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Power Systems and Generation Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders Sweepers Telehandlers Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Excavator Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Paving, Compaction, and Milling Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Steffes Group's Live Auctions Return With Farm Retirement, AgIron, More

Tue June 23, 2020 - Midwest Edition #13
Steffes Group



The Steffes Group will return to live auctions when bidders gather in Horace, N.D., on July 8. The event will mark 117 days since the company's most recent live auction.

Meanwhile, the company has continued with scores of successful online auctions of machinery, land and other assets.

"We've had amazing results with our online auctions, with great outcomes and satisfied customers. But some farmers have always looked forward to a live auction upon their retirement. And candidly, we're auctioneers. Live bidding is in our DNA, and we'll be excited to get back to it," said Scott Steffes, president of the company.

More live auctions will follow, including a major farm retirement auction on July 23 in Hallock, Minn. The company also is now accepting consignments for its regionally-famous AgIron West Fargo Event, with live on-site bidding July 29.

"We've never slowed down, even when we had to go about some things without live bidding, but we're glad to be able to offer live bidding events that so many of our sellers and bidders alike enjoy," said Steffes. "It also paves the way for us to follow through with plans for our 60th Anniversary, which we are celebrating this year. We expect to be announcing those plans in the very near future."

In the anniversary celebrations, he said the company will spotlight the Steffes "Brand Promise" that has guided the company's operations through the decades.

The Brand Promise is:

  • Strive every day to be the best
  • Embrace and drive change
  • Create fun, enjoyment and a sense of family in an open-minded environment
  • Pursue learning and growth
  • Say what you do and do what you say
  • Assemble outstanding people who do outstanding things
  • Provide the right tools for the right job
  • Under promise and over deliver
  • Be passionate, determined and humble
  • Tell the truth, never lie, even if it's to your own detriment

Steffes Group provides services throughout the upper Midwest, including Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Montana, Illinois and Nebraska.

For more information, call 701/237-9173 or visit steffesgroup.com.

Steffes Group is now accepting consignments for its regionally-famous AgIron West Fargo Event, with live on-site bidding July 29.
Steffes Group is now accepting consignments for its regionally-famous AgIron West Fargo Event, with live on-site bidding July 29.

Steffes Group provides services throughout the upper Midwest, including Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Montana, Illinois and Nebraska.
Steffes Group provides services throughout the upper Midwest, including Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Montana, Illinois and Nebraska.

The Steffes Group will return to live auctions when bidders gather in Horace, N.D., on July 8.
The Steffes Group will return to live auctions when bidders gather in Horace, N.D., on July 8.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Auctions Midwest Steffes Group Inc.