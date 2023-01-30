With a sleek new design, the Stellar 96 Series, 106 Series and 126 Series cranes feature a reduced weight of nearly 13 percent (330 lbs.) for the 30-ft. cranes and about 10 percent (210 lbs.) for the 21-ft. cranes compared to the previous models, while still maintaining the same strength.

Stellar, an employee-owned and operated manufacturer of mechanic trucks and cranes, tire service trucks, hooklifts, roll-off cable hoists, trailers and service truck and van accessories, is launching six new telescopic cranes utilizing the exclusive CDTpro Remote with Range Finder to the marketplace.

These cranes are redesigns of its 9,000-lb. class cranes (9621 and 9630), 10,000-lb. class cranes (10621 and 10630) and 12,000-lb. class cranes (12621 and 12630).

With a sleek new design, the Stellar 96 Series, 106 Series and 126 Series cranes feature a reduced weight of nearly 13 percent (330 lbs.) for the 30-ft. cranes and about 10 percent (210 lbs.) for the 21-ft. cranes compared to the previous models, while still maintaining the same strength. This ultimately creates more payload for the operator, according to the manufacturer.

Some of the biggest improvements made include updating the boom from a hexagonal design to an octagonal design and decreasing the size of the boom tip. The new boom design allows the cranes to maintain strength while the compact boom tip creates an easier reach for smaller spaces.

"Our customers have loved these improvements on the 76 Series and 86 Series class cranes," said Adam Oppermann, product manager at Stellar. "And we are excited to be able to introduce them to our larger classes to maximize the efficiency of our equipment and ultimately provide even more opportunities for our customers to get the job done."

Additionally, the newly redesigned cranes come with the most ergonomically correct and balanced radio remote control available — the Stellar CDTpro with Range Finder. This proprietary remote was designed to improve ergonomics and increase usability. The single-hand remote delivers smooth operation with the proportional control for precise placements of loads while allowing for multiple functions to run at once, according to the manufacturer.

The Range Finder feature allows the operator to create a lift plan without ever needing to unstow the crane. This world-first technology estimates distance and calculates crane capacities where the operator is holding the radio remote.

With a full suite of feedback screens, the Stellar CDTpro includes current load of the crane and distance to maximum capacity, and it also sends vibratory alerts to inform the operator they are approaching maximum load capacity.

"As cranes and controls evolve, so do the technologies and products at Stellar as we continue to innovate," said Oppermann. "The redesigned 96 Series, 106 Series and 126 Series cranes provide more options for a job demanding precision, durable strength and a lighter design."

