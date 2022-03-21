List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Stellar Introduces TMAX 1-11 Welder Body

Mon March 21, 2022 - National Edition
Stellar Industries


Stellar has launched the TMAX 1-11 welder body to the market. The TMAX welder body is ideal for utility, mine and construction job sites.

The TMAX 1-11 welder body provides numerous features to increase productivity. With features like the 30-in. workbench-bumper, enhanced with a slide out tray, this on-demand workstation is ready for torch cutting and welding, according to the manufacturer.

The tray's removable support slates allow for blow-through to the ground, keeping the workspace clean, and the 2-in. V channel that run the length of bumper make for easy clamping.

The TMAX 1-11 welder is setup for any of the Stellar TC series cranes. TC series cranes by Stellar come equipped with the CDT remote for easy operation and offer ultimate compactness to maximize bed space.

Consistent with all TMAX Series service bodies, the TMAX 1-11 welder body uses stainless-steel billet-style hinges, 3-point stainless steel compression latches and double spring over center door closures. All Stellar bodies are completely undercoated for additional protection from corrosion and painted with a two-part polyurethane enamel paint for added protection and visual appeal.

"As our customer's needs evolve, we work to find solutions for them," said Adam Opperman, product manager at Stellar. "With the addition of the TMAX 1-11 welder body, it provides operators another choice in customization to their service truck. Our new body allows for more payload, even with a larger welder and equipment, so customers can be productive."

For more information, visit www.stellarindustries.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.




