The TMAX 16K is designed for use with 4,000-lb. cranes and smaller (16,000 ft-lb). The service body meets the unique needs of rental equipment, municipalities and other applications.

Stellar, an employee-owned and operated manufacturer of mechanic trucks and cranes, tire service trucks, hooklifts, roll-off cable hoists, trailers, and service truck and van accessories, has introduced the TMAX 16K aluminum service body. It is the newest addition to the TMAX Aluminum Series for 9- and 11-ft. bodies.

The aluminum extrusion top allows for crane mounting without a tube crane reinforcement kit. The TMAX 16K is designed for use with 4,000-lb. cranes and smaller (16,000 ft-lb). The service body meets the unique needs of rental equipment, municipalities and other applications.

Stellar's light-duty mechanic cranes are equipped with Stellar Crane Dynamics Technology to control, power and monitor the telescopic crane. Utilizing the strength and reliability of the proprietary aluminum extruded top with a drill-free accessory mounting rail, the TMAX 16K aluminum service body provides weather resistant compartments, even on the crane compartment as there is no large hole in the top of the compartment.

TMAX aluminum service bodies are not only corrosion resistant but also lighter weight compared to their steel counterparts, according to the manufacturer. This allows for more payload, especially when combined with the EC3200 aluminum crane.

With the addition of the TMAX 16K, the lineup now offers a service body for electric and hydraulic cranes up to 4,000 lb.

"The TMAX 16K aluminum service body provides utility professionals, rental and construction operators with a durable, lightweight option for the job site," said Adam Opperman, product manager at Stellar. "We are excited to showcase this unit during Work Truck Week and know, like the rest of our TMAX lineup, it will be a popular unit."

Standard on all Stellar TMAX Aluminum Series bodies are the iconic aluminum extrusion compartment top. The extruded top is formed of high strength aluminum and features two built-in accessory mounting rails, eliminating the need to drill holes in the compartment tops to mount equipment. The advent of the built-in accessory mounting rails makes mounting and relocating accessories easy and greatly reduces the chance for water intrusion into the compartments.

The extruded top also incorporates wire harness channels inside the compartments for easy installation and to keep wires out of the way. The TMAX line continues to use the stainless-steel billet style hinges, 3-point stainless steel compression latches, and double spring over center door closures.

Each body is completely undercoated for additional protection from corrosion. All Stellar bodies are painted with a two-part polyurethane enamel paint for added protection and visual appeal.

For more information, visit www.stellarindustries.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.

Today's top stories