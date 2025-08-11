Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
    Stellar Promotes Tim Worman to Director of Product Management and Inside Sales

    Stellar Industries has promoted Tim Worman to Director of Product Management and Inside Sales. With 37 years of truck equipment industry experience, Worman will focus on aligning sales support resources and driving innovation across product lines to enhance customer experience and support distributors.

    Mon August 11, 2025 - National Edition
    Stellar Industries


    Tim Worman
    Stellar Industries photo
    Tim Worman

    Stellar Industries announced the promotion of Tim Worman to director of product management and inside sales.

    In this expanded role, Worman will continue to lead development strategy across product lines while also overseeing the company's growing inside sales team.

    Eric Janssen, current director of inside sales, will remain with Stellar and transition to a project management role.

    Worman originally joined Stellar in 2019 as a product manager. Since then, his contributions have helped strengthen Stellar's market position through strategic product development, customer-focused innovation and strong cross-functional collaboration, ultimately landing him the role of director of product management in 2021.

    With more than 37 years of experience in the truck equipment industry, Worman brings a unique combination of engineering, sales leadership and product development expertise to his growing role. As the director of inside sales, Worman will focus on aligning sales support resources to better serve Stellar's distributor network and end customer.

    "Tim's passion for the work truck industry and his deep knowledge of our product lines make him the ideal person to take on this expanded leadership role," said Tim Davison, vice president of sales and marketing of Stellar. "His ability to translate customer feedback into actionable improvements, while also supporting internal teams and sales efforts, will be invaluable as we continue to grow and evolve."

    Reflecting on his new position, Worman said, "I'm excited to take on the new responsibilities that come with leading the inside sales team and continue building on the momentum we've created on the product development side. Inside sales is a critical part of the customer experience and I am looking forward to working more closely with the team to support our partners and deliver the high-quality solutions Stellar is known for."

    In this new capacity, Worman will continue to drive innovation and operational excellence across both the product and inside sales teams. This shift aligns with Stellar's ongoing investment in leadership that supports long-term growth and strengthens the company's commitment to delivering exceptional service and solutions to its customers.

    For more information, visit stellarindustries.com.

    This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.




