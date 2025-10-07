At the 2025 Utility Expo, Stellar Industries showcased innovative productivity-enhancing equipment like the TMAX mechanic truck and HPS power source. These advancements aim to boost utility industry efficiency and reliability, demonstrating Stellar's commitment to excellence.

Stellar Industries displayed its new TMAX mechanic truck at The Utility Expo in Louisville, Ky. This event highlighted Stellar's latest equipment innovations and demonstrated the company's commitment to the utility industry.

Utility Expo attendees had the opportunity to connect with Stellar's product and industry experts. Visitors got a firsthand look at the latest equipment solutions that showcase dependability and productivity for the utility industry, including the 2025 Model Year TMAX aluminum mechanic truck and hybrid power source (HPS), both being showcased at The Utility Expo for the first time this year.

"We're excited to introduce the 2025 TMAX and HPS to this audience," said Tim Davison, vice president of sales and marketing of Stellar. "The enhancements we've made to this product line reinforce the commitment Stellar has for manufacturing equipment that powers productivity."

2025 TMAX 1-11 Aluminum Mechanic Truck

The 2025 Stellar TMAX 1-11 aluminum mechanic truck combines extensive crane compatibility and customization options to set a new standard for capability and performance. With its modern design and advanced abilities, this updated model raises the bar for mechanic trucks and includes:

● many shelving possibilities with new mounting rails;

● improved wiring access with added pass-through holes between compartments;

● incorporation of 16 in. bale-style handle drawer sets for better tool organization; and

● simplified back-end design with minimized welded holes on the truck body for improved durability.

2025 Hybrid Power Source

The 2025 model year HPS delivers enhanced flexibility and efficiency for mobile power solutions with important updates:

● modular battery capacity options to match operational needs;

● versatile compatibility designed for both traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicle (EV) chassis;

For EV Chassis: Functions as a standalone unit with a larger battery, not reliant on chassis charging.

For ICE Chassis: Can be charged using the chassis, enabling the use of a smaller, more cost-effective battery setup.

● lightweight, space-saving design optimized for efficient upfitting;

● seamless equipment integration with Stellar cranes and stabilizers;

● updated hydraulic system with consistent pressure control and a top-access filter; and

● designed with quiet operation in mind, ideal for job sites where sound levels matter.

Utility, Telecom Trailers

Self-Loading Single- and Multi-Reel Cable Trailers

Stellar's self-loading single-reel cable trailers are built for safe, efficient and straightforward cable handling. Featuring a low center of gravity, hydraulic self-loading design and 360-degree reel rotation, these trailers simplify operations while reducing the risk of tangles and damage on the job site.

The trailers are available in multiple load capacities and reel sizes to ensure a fit for a wide range of utility fleet needs. Models including the RR-160, RR-185 and RRS-250 were on display at the booth. Stellar's range of trailers are all designed with a focus on premium quality and long-term reliability.

Several of Stellar's self-loading single-reel cable trailers feature a cordless drill pump, enhancing efficiency on the job site by dramatically reducing reel loading time. This drill pump eliminates the need for manual pumping; instead, the drill effortlessly raises a 2,000 lb. reel from the ground to a loaded position in under 25 seconds, according to Stellar. A flow control valve ensures even distribution of flow to each cylinder, automatically compensating for uneven loads.

Coil Pipe Trailer

Designed to revolutionize coil pipe loading, transporting and unloading, the Stellar IRH coil pipe trailer offers timesaving efficiency while ensuring DOT compliance. With payload capacities of up to 1,500 lbs. (hand pump model) or 3,000 lbs. (electric pump model), it's the ideal solution for hassle-free coil pipe management.

Key features include self-loading technology for swift coil pipe handling without additional equipment or manual labor, a robust 102 in.-wide rotating carousel ensuring secure loading and transit while minimizing damage risk, and a hand brake for versatile coil pipe transport.

Multi-Tank Fuel Trailer

The Stellar 800MT fuel trailer is designed to deliver a large volume of fuel directly to equipment on the job site. Its unique design eliminates the need for a hazmat license, which helps reduce cost while increasing productivity. Featuring eight 110-gal. tanks with internal baffles, it delivers stability, safety and efficiency across rough terrains.

For more information, visit stellarindustries.com.

