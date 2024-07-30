Photo courtesy of Stellar Industries Dave Zrostlik (L), president of Stellar Industries, and city of Garner Mayor Tim Schmidt officially open the Stellar Sports Complex July 12, 2024.

Stellar Industries, a 100 percent employee-owned and -operated manufacturer of high-quality mechanic trucks, cranes, tire service trucks, hooklifts, trailers and service truck and van accessories, recently took part in the grand opening of the Stellar Sports Complex. This new baseball and softball complex is made up of three fields, a batting cage and a community gathering space.

Photo courtesy of Stellar Industries

In 2023, Stellar contributed $100,000 to the Xtra Innings Initiative for the completion of this project. The intent behind building a new baseball and softball complex was to allow for the necessary environment to help shape future athletes in northern Iowa. In Garner alone, more than 300 children are enrolled in youth T-ball, baseball and softball programs. The Stellar Sports Complex allows youth to have quality field space to master key skills and proper technique for both baseball and softball.

Stellar supports local initiatives and invests in the betterment of its hometown. Because of this significant donation, Garner was able to officially open the Stellar Sports Complex with a ribbon cutting ceremony and a first pitch thrown by Mayor Tim Schmidt on July 12, 2024.

"Garner will always be a home base for Stellar, which is why setting the community up for success is so important to our employee-owners," said Dave Zrostlik, president of Stellar. "This complex will serve not only as a place of celebration for Garner residents, but also for outside communities and families to come visit and help Garner prosper."

In addition to the naming of the complex itself, one of the three diamonds is named "Dodd Field," in recognition of Ivan Dodd, a long-time Garner mayor and Stellar employee.

