List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Heavy Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Stellar Sports Complex Holds Its Grand Opening Ceremony in Garner, Iowa

    Stellar Industries sponsors Stellar Sports Complex in Garner, Iowa, promoting athletic development for youth. With a $100,000 contribution, the company aids in enhancing sports facilities for the community, embodying their commitment to hometown prosperity and supporting local initiatives.

    Tue July 30, 2024 - Midwest Edition #16
    Stellar Industries


    Dave Zrostlik (L), president of Stellar Industries, and city of Garner Mayor Tim Schmidt officially open the Stellar Sports Complex July 12, 2024.
    Photo courtesy of Stellar Industries
    Dave Zrostlik (L), president of Stellar Industries, and city of Garner Mayor Tim Schmidt officially open the Stellar Sports Complex July 12, 2024.
    Dave Zrostlik (L), president of Stellar Industries, and city of Garner Mayor Tim Schmidt officially open the Stellar Sports Complex July 12, 2024.   (Photo courtesy of Stellar Industries) In 2023, Stellar contributed $100,000 to the Xtra Innings Initiative for the completion of this project. The intent behind building a new baseball and softball complex was to allow for the necessary environment to help shape future athletes in northern Iowa.   (Photo courtesy of Stellar Industries) In addition to the naming of the complex itself, one of the three diamonds is named “Dodd Field,” in recognition of Ivan Dodd, a long-time Garner mayor and Stellar employee.   (Photo courtesy of Stellar Industries)

    Stellar Industries, a 100 percent employee-owned and -operated manufacturer of high-quality mechanic trucks, cranes, tire service trucks, hooklifts, trailers and service truck and van accessories, recently took part in the grand opening of the Stellar Sports Complex. This new baseball and softball complex is made up of three fields, a batting cage and a community gathering space.

    Photo courtesy of Stellar Industries

    In 2023, Stellar contributed $100,000 to the Xtra Innings Initiative for the completion of this project. The intent behind building a new baseball and softball complex was to allow for the necessary environment to help shape future athletes in northern Iowa. In Garner alone, more than 300 children are enrolled in youth T-ball, baseball and softball programs. The Stellar Sports Complex allows youth to have quality field space to master key skills and proper technique for both baseball and softball.

    Stellar supports local initiatives and invests in the betterment of its hometown. Because of this significant donation, Garner was able to officially open the Stellar Sports Complex with a ribbon cutting ceremony and a first pitch thrown by Mayor Tim Schmidt on July 12, 2024.

    "Garner will always be a home base for Stellar, which is why setting the community up for success is so important to our employee-owners," said Dave Zrostlik, president of Stellar. "This complex will serve not only as a place of celebration for Garner residents, but also for outside communities and families to come visit and help Garner prosper."

    In addition to the naming of the complex itself, one of the three diamonds is named "Dodd Field," in recognition of Ivan Dodd, a long-time Garner mayor and Stellar employee.

    For more information, visit stellarindustries.com.

    This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.




    Today's top stories

    Chicago's Metra $332M Project Replaces 22 Bridges

    Project Designers Get Creative On I-81 in Virginia

    Consider These Compact Machines to Grow Your Fleet

    SPS New England, Select Demo Lead Boston Bridge Project

    VIDEO: EarthCam Shows Construction Time-Lapse of Juday Creek Water Treatment Plant

    VIDEO: Metro Atlanta Residents Get New Details On Proposed I-285 Top End Express Lanes Project

    Alta Hosts Fifth Annual Golf Tournament in Wheaton, Illinois

    McCann Industries Celebrated Fifth Year as Case CE Diamond Dealer



     

    Read more about...

    Iowa Philanthropy Stellar Trucks







    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA