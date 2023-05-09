List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    Stephen Roy Appointed New Member of Volvo Group Executive Board, President of Mack Trucks

    Tue May 09, 2023 - National Edition
    Volvo


    Stephen Roy
    Stephen Roy

    Stephen Roy has been appointed as a new member of Volvo Group's executive board and president of Mack Trucks. He will succeed Martin Weissburg, who will retire after a long and successful career within the Volvo Group.

    Roy began his Volvo Group career in 1996 and currently holds the position of head of region North America, Volvo Construction Equipment. Prior to his current role he has held many senior positions in the company, including within Mack Trucks and the Group's North American truck organization.

    Weissburg has served as a member of the Volvo Group executive board for more than a decade and has been leader of Volvo Financial Services, Volvo Construction Equipment and Mack Trucks. He will now join the board of Nova Bus.

    Roy will take on his new position as of June 1st, 2023.




