(L-R) are Tom Orris, Lukius Younk, Mark Myers and Charlie Walsh.

Stephenson Equipment become the authorized dealer of Old Dominion Brush Company, also known as ODB, for the state of Pennsylvania, effective Jan. 1, 2021.

Since 1910, ODB has been a manufacturer of municipal equipment and is a leading manufacturer of debris and leaf collection equipment, primarily used in leaf collection and waste/recycling programs for municipal applications.

Manufactured in the USA, ODB is conveniently located near the Pennsylvania region, just outside Richmond, Va., where it operates its more than 200,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility.

ODB is part of the Alamo Group, which is the parent company to Tiger Mowers, Schwarze Street Sweepers and Wausau Snow Plows, all brands for which Stephenson Equipment also is a dealer.

Stephenson will be a full-stocking dealership for ODB with equipment on the lot, in-stock wear parts with technical help and repair service support at its locations as well as with its fleet of mobile service trucks.

Stephenson Equipment has five locations across Pennsylvania that will be supporting the ODB line.

For more information, call 800/325-6455 or visit www.stephensonequipment.com.