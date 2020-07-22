--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
Stephenson Equipment, LeeBoy Raises $25K for Gary Sinise Foundation's Emergency COVID-19 Combat Service Campaign

Wed July 22, 2020 - National Edition
STEPHENSON EQUIPMENT



On July 16, 2020, at Stephenson Equipment's headquarters in Harrisburg, Pa., the "Stars & Stripes" paver was delivered to Hoffer Paving and a donation of $25,150.00 was presented to support the Gary Sinise Foundation.

A small, socially distanced event was held bringing together friends and family of Stephenson Equipment who made possible the first-ever Stars & Stripes themed LeeBoy paver. Gathered with industry leaders were community first-responders, veterans, healthcare professionals, fire fighters and police.

"We wanted to bring together our community heroes" said Charlie Walsh, EVP of sales and marketing of Stephenson Equipment.

"With our donation going to support the Sinise Foundation's Emergency COVID-19 Combat Service Campaign, we wanted to have this small event to not only commemorate the delivery of the paver and the donation, but to give first responders a chance to speak about how this pandemic affects their daily workday."

"If you know me, you know I love equipment, usually when you see a paver it is covered in asphalt, this is a great opportunity to see this beautiful paver clean," said U.S. Congressman and retired Army National Guard Brigadier General Scott Perry.

"We appreciate Stephenson's leadership, the hard work of Hoffer Paving and the Gary Sinise Foundation."

Hoffer Paving, based in Annville, Pa., first heard on the "Stars & Stripes" paver from Scott Schatz, Stephenson's territory manager for their area. Hoffer paving was on hand for the event and Linda Hoffer while speaking at the event mentioned her husband Joe who started the business in 2002, their son Joey, the second generation of the business and their employees "whose dedication and hard work have made Hoffer Paving what it is today." She also added, "We were so honored that Stephenson Equipment offered the LeeBoy Stars & Stripes paver to us. We were founded in 2002 and Stephenson has been our equipment company from the start and LeeBoy has been our paver of choice."

Stephenson has been a LeeBoy dealer for nearly 30 years and the two industry leaders have teamed-up like this before, back in 2016 together they raised and donated $100,000 to the American Cancer Society with their "Pink Paver Project."

Kristi Harris, LeeBoy's director of marketing was on hand at the event along with LeeBoy's Northeast Territory Manager Jim Harkins.

"When Stephenson approached us about this endeavor, we proudly said yes," Harris said.

To donate, visit https://donate.garysinisefoundation.org/campaign/stephenson-equipment-and-leeboy-give-back/c289859

Gifts may be made in honor/in memory of an individual or organization by selecting the dedication checkbox during the online donation process. With the continued spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) across the nation, the Gary Sinise Foundation has been providing grants to first responders in need of personal protective equipment when answering COVID-19 service calls. The foundation also is providing financial assistance to healthcare professionals, service members, veterans, first responders and their families who have been impacted by the novel coronavirus.

Joe Hoffer (L) and Joey Hoffer take delivery of the first ever, eye catching “Stars & Stripes” themed LeeBoy 8520B paver from Stephenson Equipment.
(L-R): Scott Schatz, SEI’s territory manager and his wife Alyssa Schatz, physician asst. of UPMC Pinnacle Health; Joe, Linda and Joey Hoffer, all of Hoffer Paving, Annville, Pa.; and Charlie Walsh, EVP of sales and marketing of Stephenson Equipment, holding the donation check to the Gary Sinise Foundation presented at the event.
(L-R) are Ronnie Hoffman, Stephenson Equipment’s asphalt equipment service manager, and Joe and Linda Hoffer of Hoffer Paving. Hoffman is a LeeBoy specialist and longtime employee of SEI who worked with the Hoffers when they purchased their first LeeBoy paver in 2002.
Charlie Walsh (L), EVP of sales and marketing of Stephenson Equipment, took time to pose for a photo with Mechanicsburg Police Officer Justin Shutt and his K9 partner Marc at the event. There were a group of first responders on hand to commemorate the delivery and donation made.
Held at Stephenson’s headquarters in Harrisburg, Pa., the Stars & Stripes paver delivery and donation event kept COVID-19 prevention and spread in mind with social distancing and mask wearing, as well honoring community heroes on the frontline of fighting this pandemic.
(L-R): U.S. Congressman and retired Army National Guard Brigadier General Scott Perry discusses the strength and importance of family run construction businesses like Hoffer Paving with SEI employees Scott Schatz and Kyle Hoffman and Schatz's wife, healthcare professional Alyssa Schatz.
Local Fire companies, EMT and Police units were in attendance at the event.
