The project consists of mining and processing one million cu. yds. of material for the multiple zoned embankment dam. Since no bedrock is present at the site, Sterling will drill more than 13,000 individual cement, deep-soil shafts for the dam footing.

Sterling Construction Company Inc. recently announced that its subsidiary, Road and Highway Builders LLC, had been awarded a $135 million heavy civil contract by the city of Los Angeles for the construction of the North Haiwee Dam No. 2 (NHD2) in Inyo County, Calif.

The project consists of mining and processing one million cu. yds. of material for the multiple zoned embankment dam. Since no bedrock is present at the site, Sterling will drill more than 13,000 individual cement, deep-soil shafts for the dam footing. Each individual shaft is from 40 to 60 ft. in length and 5 ft. in diameter. The project also will involve the rerouting of the Los Angeles Aqueduct, which supplies clean drinking water to the city of Los Angeles, to allow for the appropriate tie-ins for the dam construction. The project will begin in May 2021 and will take approximately four and a half years to complete.

"We are extremely pleased to have been selected by the city of Los Angeles to construct NHD2," said Joe Cutillo, CEO of Sterling. "The purpose of this new dam is to improve the seismic reliability of the North Haiwee Reservoir and maintain the function of an essential water conveyance for the city of Los Angeles, as well as protect the local populations from possible hazardous flooding event. This project is an excellent example of how we are executing on our strategy to diversify our mix of heavy civil work towards higher margin opportunities by leveraging our broad range of construction capabilities and expertise."

About Sterling

Sterling Construction Company Inc., a Delaware corporation, is a construction company that has been involved in the construction industry since its founding in 1955. The company operates through a variety of subsidiaries within three segments specializing in heavy civil, specialty services and residential projects in the United States, primarily across the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California and Hawaii, as well as other areas with strategic construction opportunities. Heavy civil includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water wastewater and storm drainage systems. Specialty services projects include construction site excavation and drainage, drilling and blasting for excavation, foundations for multi-family homes, parking structures and other commercial concrete projects. Residential projects include concrete foundations for single-family homes.

Today's top stories