Heavy duty vehicle lift leader Stertil-Koni announced that it has been awarded a major, multi-million dollar competitive bid to provide 462 of the company's flagship EARTHLIFT Mobile Column Lifts to NJ TRANSIT.

It what the company is hailing as the single largest order in the 25-year history of Stertil-Koni USA Inc., the new vehicle lifts will replace a combination of existing 4 and 6 post lifts, surface-mounted lifts and mobile column lifts that NJ TRANSIT currently has in its service bays.

The selection of Stertil-Koni lifting systems to support the maintenance and repair of transit buses for NJ TRANSIT is significant. Covering a service area of 5,325 sq. mi., NJ TRANSIT is the nation's third largest provider of bus, rail and light rail transit, linking major points in New Jersey, New York and Philadelphia.

The agency operates an active fleet of 2,221 buses, 1,231 trains and 93 light rail vehicles. On 253 bus routes and 12 rail lines statewide, NJ TRANSIT provides nearly 270 million passenger trips each year.

Noted Stertil-Koni president, Jean DellAmore, "Given the scale of NJ TRANSIT's user base, the maintenance demands are substantial. And, that is why we are so honored that Stertil-Koni's lifting systems were selected in a competitive bid environment for such a critical mission."

The Stertil-Koni Wireless ST 1085 mobile column lifts are powered by dependable, efficient, hydraulic technology and have multiple distinguishing features that make them an ideal choice for transit agencies — large and small — across North America. These include: a lifting capacity of 18,500 lbs. per column, a lifting height of 73 in., a full-color touch-screen control panel, overload protection and synchronization as standard, and a super safe mechanical locking system -- also as standard.

"What's more," DellAmore added, "these vehicle lifts are Buy America compliant, feature rapid lifting and lowering every time, and are made with maximum strength high tensile steel."

Helping to make it all happen, was Hoffman Services Inc. (HIS), Stertil-Koni's exclusive distributor, headquartered in Newark, N.J. — and dedicated to serving the entire Garden State with the very best in heavy duty vehicle lifting systems. The company was established in 1926 and specializes in all aspects of vehicle lifts — from selection and installation to parts, world-class service and top-flight accessories.

"The entire team at Hoffman Services Inc., and in particular Larry Morgan and his sons Matthew and Ben Morgan, have done an outstanding job building an unparalleled reputation for vehicle lift sales, performance and service in the State of New Jersey," DellAmore said.

"They are an exceptional partner and we salute their terrific work. This is a win for NJ TRANSIT, its customer base, as well as for Hoffman Services Inc. and Stertil-Koni."

