Stertil-Koni, a leader in heavy duty vehicle lifts — notably bus lifts and truck lifts — announced that Jacqueline Cullison ("Jackie") has been promoted to logistics manager, based in the company's North American headquarters location in Stevensville, Md.

In her new post, Cullison will be responsible for all supply chain-related activities for the company, including inbound and outbound freight for Stertil-Koni lifts and accessories. As such, she is responsible for all aspects of vehicle lift shipments, including transport by means of containers, LTL, flatbed, air, international and intermodal.

Cullison is additionally responsible for streamlining the lift ordering process and maintaining ongoing product shipment communications with Stertil-Koni's North American distributor network, its sales personnel, engineers, the company's manufacturing locations in the United States and Europe and its valued customer base. Further, she is tasked with performing sales analyses to ensure appropriate inventory levels for all models of heavy duty vehicle lifts, accessories and ship equipment.

Kevin Hymers, director of operations at Stertil-Koni, said, "Jackie is a top logistics pro and keen analytical thinker who is focused on delivering the very highest level of customer support on a daily basis. What's more, as our company has grown, she too has more than kept pace to expertly fulfill a critical mission at Stertil-Koni. She brings great insight and energy to Stertil-Koni and we look forward to her expanded leadership role at the company."

Cullison, who joined Stertil-Koni in 2018, previously served more than 14 years managing ground operations at FedEx. She has received numerous awards throughout her career including Administrative Service Manager of the Year and HR Service Manager of the Year.

