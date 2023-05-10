Scott Steinhardt

Stertil-Koni USA Inc. announced that Scott Steinhardt has been promoted to the new created post of general manager. In his new position, Steinhardt will be responsible for managing Stertil-Koni sales, marketing, operations and service departments.

The announcement comes at a point in time in which Stertil-Koni has increasingly dominated the heavy duty vehicle lifting industry across multiple sectors in North America, including transit agencies, public works departments, municipalities, corporate fleets, state agencies, the U.S. Military, aviation and more. It also follows a year of tremendous growth in which Stertil-Koni achieved record lift orders, sales and installations.

In making the announcement, Stertil-Koni president Jean DellAmore stated "To be successful in the heavy duty vehicle lifting industry requires vision, fortitude, plenty of hard work and an indomitable spirit to deliver exceptional customer service — every time.

"Whether it is embracing new technologies, championing new product development, building successful teams or winning competitive bids, Scott has demonstrated these attributes time and again. He has made a tremendous contribution to the growth of our company across multiple fronts in the relatively short period that he has been with Stertil-Koni."

Steinhardt joined Stertil-Koni in early 2022 as vice president of sales and was recently promoted to vice president of sales and marketing. His career features more than 27 years of top industrial sales, marketing and management experience.

