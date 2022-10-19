List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Stewart-Amos Sweeper Company Names Stephenson Equipment as Its Dealer in Pennsylvania

Wed October 19, 2022 - Northeast Edition
STEPHENSON EQUIPMENT


Stephenson Equipment is now the Stewart-Amos Sweeper Truck dealer of Pennsylvania.

"Stewart-Amos is a partner for our dealership that works close with us from parts and service training for our employees to the sales and demos with our sales team," said Josh Reed, Stephenson's public works product manager.

"With them [Stewart-Amos] literally just down the street from Stephenson's headquarters, our partnership will be close and very interactive, it will benefit us, our employees for training and knowledge of the product, and that will definitely be a big benefit to our customers."

Stewart-Amos offers seven mechanical sweeper broom models, and three regenerative air sweeper models, with non-CDL models available in both categories.

For more information, call 800/325-6455 or visit www.stephensonequipment.com.




Today's top stories

McCarthy Keeps Water Flowing in Desert

Crews Scale Mountainous Terrain to Complete Project

Nashville Announces Plans to Build $2.1B Domed Stadium for NFL's Titans

Ian-Damaged Sanibel Causeway Intact Again After Crews Build Temporary Bridge

Jim Umpleby to Continue as Caterpillar Chairman, CEO

California Officials Break Ground On New 10,000-Mi., $3.8B Project

Stertil-Koni, Culver City Partner to Give Fleet Upgrade

Construction on Georgia Military College's Center for Leadership to Extend Until Spring



 

Read more about...

Business News Pennsylvania Stephenson Equipment, Inc. Stewart-Amos Sweeper Co.






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo
39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ VA