Stephenson Equipment is now the Stewart-Amos Sweeper Truck dealer of Pennsylvania.

"Stewart-Amos is a partner for our dealership that works close with us from parts and service training for our employees to the sales and demos with our sales team," said Josh Reed, Stephenson's public works product manager.

"With them [Stewart-Amos] literally just down the street from Stephenson's headquarters, our partnership will be close and very interactive, it will benefit us, our employees for training and knowledge of the product, and that will definitely be a big benefit to our customers."

Stewart-Amos offers seven mechanical sweeper broom models, and three regenerative air sweeper models, with non-CDL models available in both categories.

For more information, call 800/325-6455 or visit www.stephensonequipment.com.

