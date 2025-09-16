Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
    Stewart & Stevenson Hosts Demo Day at Houston Facility

    Stewart & Stevenson hosted a Demo Day in Houston, showcasing equipment from various OEM partners. Attendees networked, ate lunch from El Guajillo Taco Truck, and toured the facility. The event highlighted the company's industry expertise and commitment to supporting customers.

    September 16, 2025 - West Edition #19

    CEG


    Stewart & Stevenson held a Demo Day on Aug. 14, 2025, at its Houston, Texas, facility at 8631 East Freeway.

    Contractors, fleet operators and industry partners attended the event to see equipment in action, meet with OEM representatives and connect with the Stewart & Stevenson team.

    Attendees were served lunch from El Guajillo Taco Truck and took part in a guided tour of the facility. Long-time Stewart & Stevenson staff members, many with decades of industry experience, were available to share knowledge and visit with customers. Representatives from Allison Transmission, Deutz, Terex, Atlas Copco, Volvo Penta, MTU Solutions and Rail King also were on hand to answer questions and provide product information.

    The demonstration area featured a full lineup of Atlas Copco equipment and Rail King mobile railcar movers, along with Terex rough-terrain cranes, including the TRT70US, TRT55US and TRT80US. Guests were able to review product features, capabilities and applications directly with factory experts.

    In addition to the equipment on display, the demo day offered valuable networking opportunities for contractors, dealers and OEM partners. The event emphasized Stewart & Stevenson's longstanding role as a leader in the power industry and its commitment to supporting customers with equipment, service and technical expertise. CEG

    (L-R) are Miles Cobb of Stewart & Stevenson and Ronell Batiste and Raymond Vasquez, both of Airgas. (CEG photo)
    (L-R) are Gina Shomber, operations executive of Titan Manufacturing; Ryan Bournias, sales representative of Stewart & Stevenson; Prashant Paudel, customer service manager of Titan Manufacturing; and Shawn Akins, sales representative of Volvo Penta, at the Houston Demo Day. (CEG photo)
    (L-R) are Philip Alexander and Jeff Alexander of Delta Hydraulics at Stewart & Stevenson’s Houston Demo Day (CEG photo)
    (L-R) are Allison Moore, human resources manager of Kirby Corp.; Kierstyn Osteen of Kirby Corp.; Stephanie Brett, senior recruiter of Stewart & Stevenson; and Roy Smith of Kirby Corp., who welcomed guests and greeted attendees. (CEG photo)
    (L-R) are Stephen Test, sales representative of Atlas Copco; Neil Breedlove, vice president of the Southwest region of Atlas Copco; Ryan Dziuk, regional sales representative of Atlas Copco; Natalie Hogg, sales application engineer of Atlas Copco; Nathan Carrell, executive vice president; Gavin Tyner, sales promoter engineer of Atlas Copco; and Ben Parrish, senior director of operations at Stewart & Stevenson. (CEG photo)
    Scott Keith (L), maintenance coordinator, and Danny Grimaldo, field coordinator of American Cementing, work with Stewart & Stevenson on diesel engine service and support. (CEG photo)
    A Terex TRT80US rough-terrain crane was set up for display. (CEG photo)




