Stewart & Stevenson hosted a Demo Day in Houston, showcasing equipment from various OEM partners. Attendees networked, ate lunch from El Guajillo Taco Truck, and toured the facility. The event highlighted the company's industry expertise and commitment to supporting customers.

Stewart & Stevenson held a Demo Day on Aug. 14, 2025, at its Houston, Texas, facility at 8631 East Freeway.

Contractors, fleet operators and industry partners attended the event to see equipment in action, meet with OEM representatives and connect with the Stewart & Stevenson team.

Attendees were served lunch from El Guajillo Taco Truck and took part in a guided tour of the facility. Long-time Stewart & Stevenson staff members, many with decades of industry experience, were available to share knowledge and visit with customers. Representatives from Allison Transmission, Deutz, Terex, Atlas Copco, Volvo Penta, MTU Solutions and Rail King also were on hand to answer questions and provide product information.

The demonstration area featured a full lineup of Atlas Copco equipment and Rail King mobile railcar movers, along with Terex rough-terrain cranes, including the TRT70US, TRT55US and TRT80US. Guests were able to review product features, capabilities and applications directly with factory experts.

In addition to the equipment on display, the demo day offered valuable networking opportunities for contractors, dealers and OEM partners. The event emphasized Stewart & Stevenson's longstanding role as a leader in the power industry and its commitment to supporting customers with equipment, service and technical expertise. CEG

Today's top stories