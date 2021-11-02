List and Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Stoltz Sales & Service, Hub International Merge to Form Equipment Ontario

Tue November 02, 2021 - National Edition
Farm Equipment



Case IH equipment dealers Stoltz Sales & Service and Hub International will be merging their two organizations to form Equipment Ontario effective Dec. 1, 2021. Together they will service a total of more than 16 counties with dealership locations in Elmira, Lindsay, Listowel, Mildmay and Port Perry, Ont., and a future location in Simcoe County to be determined.

Both Hub and Stoltz have been leaders in their respective markets, and by merging they are creating a new stronger, progressive organization that will follow the Hub and Stoltz philosophy of "We are Small Enough to Care, but Large Enough to Service," the company said.

"We are excited to officially make this announcement. Our two families each have over 40 years of dealership experience in the agricultural industry. With the need for new representation for the Case IH brand in Simcoe County, it seemed like a natural fit for our two organizations to merge and service this important Agricultural Community between us," said Greg Snoddon, Hub International owner.

"We are very proud and grateful for the Equipment Ontario team as we lay out our plan for the future. We are extremely excited with the merger of our two great organizations. Our team will be part of history in the making," said Marlin Stoltz, Stoltz Sales & Service owner.

Hub and Stoltz will continue to represent all existing brands, and current team members will remain in their roles. New additional Equipment Ontario career opportunities will be posted on the Equipment Ontario Website — www.equipmentontario.com — when available.

(L-R): Hub International Owners Michelle Snodden and Greg Snodden, along with Marlin Stoltz and Carson Brown, owners of Stoltz Sales and Service, shake hands during merger of their two organizations to form Equipment Ontario.

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.




