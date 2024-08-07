List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Heavy Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Sundt, CS Construction Commence $200M Phoenix Project

    ADOT project in Phoenix suburbs to improve Loop 202 with $200M joint venture by Sundt and CS Construction. Aim to ease traffic in fast-growing area, adding lanes and making interchange improvements over 2.5 years. Funded by Maricopa County's Proposition 400 sales tax split among freeways, public transportation, and arterial road improvements.

    Wed August 07, 2024 - West Edition #16
    ADOT


    Crews will add new lanes and make interchange improvements along 8 mi. of Loop 202 between Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and Val Vista Drive in the cities of Chandler and Gilbert.
    Photo courtesy of ADOT
    Crews will add new lanes and make interchange improvements along 8 mi. of Loop 202 between Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and Val Vista Drive in the cities of Chandler and Gilbert.
    Crews will add new lanes and make interchange improvements along 8 mi. of Loop 202 between Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and Val Vista Drive in the cities of Chandler and Gilbert.   (Photo courtesy of ADOT) The project requires removal of existing asphalt pavement and diamond grinding of the existing concrete pavement to provide a smooth roadway surface.   (Photo courtesy of ADOT)

    The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) recently announced that construction on the $200 million Phoenix-area Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) Improvement Project has begun.

    The project, which the ADOT awarded to a joint venture between Sundt Construction Inc. and CS Construction Inc., will take approximately two-and-a-half years to complete.

    Loop 202, the department said, is the primary freeway serving the area's southeast valley and the widening project is necessary to ease traffic congestion in the growing area, particularly during morning and evening rush hours.

    Maricopa County is one of the fastest growing regions in the United States — according to the ADOT — and the population is expected to increase by almost 30 percent between 2020 and 2040.

    As part of the work, Sundt and CS will add new lanes and make interchange improvements along 8 mi. of Loop 202 between Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and Val Vista Drive in the cities of Chandler and Gilbert.

    Specifically, the project includes:

    • The addition of two general travel lanes in each direction from the Loop 202/Loop 101 interchange to Gilbert Road;
    • The addition of one general travel lane in each direction from Gilbert Road to Val Vista Drive;
    • Widening off-ramps and overpass bridges;
    • Reconstruction of the eastbound Loop 202 on-ramp and bridge at Arizona Avenue;
    • The installation of noise walls where necessary;
    • Removal of existing asphalt pavement and diamond grinding of the existing concrete pavement to provide a smooth roadway surface.

    The county's Proposition 400, a half-cent sales tax dedicated to transportation infrastructure spending, is funding the project.

    Distribution of Prop 400 revenue is split — 56.2 percent to freeways and state highways; 33.3 percent to the public transportation fund; and 10.5percent to arterial street improvements.

    According to the 2023 Implementation Status of Proposition 400 Annual Report prepared by the Maricopa Association of Governments, other projects that have benefited from the half-cent sales tax are:

    • I-10 (Papago Freeway); SR 85 to Verrado Way (complete);
    • SR 24 (Gateway Expressway) Interim Phase II (complete);
    • I-10 (Maricopa Freeway): I-17 (Black Canyon Freeway) Split to SR 202L (Santan Freeway) (underway); and
    • I-17 (Black Canyon Freeway): Peoria Avenue to Greenway Road.

    Photo courtesy of ADOT




    Today's top stories

    Houston Highway Set for $7B Upgrade

    Equip Exposition Exhibit Space Sold Out for 2024 Show

    Graniterock's Critical Turbo Project Improves Safety

    Phase III of SCDOT's Berlin G Myers Parkway Begins

    Yanmar-Powered ASV VT-75 Brings Superior Lift Capacity, Loading Capabilities

    Build California Offering Info Sessions for Careers in Industry

    Miami-Dade County to Get $100.5M Federal Grant to Preserve Venetian Causeway

    UDOT Receives $20M Grant to Innovate New Technology



     

    Read more about...

    Arizona Arizona DOT Four Corners Infrastructure Sundt Construction







    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA