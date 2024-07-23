Photo courtesy of Sundt Sundt Construction is nearing the finish line on the Texas Department of Transportation’s $116.9 million I-20 at U.S. 84 interchange project in Nolan County, which is seeing the reconstruction of a new interchange.

Sundt Construction Inc. is nearly three-quarters complete on the Texas Department of Transportation's (TXDOT) $116.9 million I-20 at U.S. 84 interchange project in Nolan County. The project will enhance safety and mobility between I-20 and U.S. 84 and address design deficiencies at the interchange to accommodate future improvements and capacity as the use of the I-20 corridor increases.

Construction began in November 2022 and crews are anticipating a completion time of fall 2025," according to Sundt Project Executive Brian Smith.

Scope of Work

The construction elements include the reconstruction of a new interchange at IH-20 and U.S. 84; demolition of four existing bridges, of which three will be replaced with new bridge construction; and the building of a new direct connector that will be added to EB IH-20 to WB U.S. 84.

"This connection has never existed at the facility," said Smith, who noted that approximately 10 mi. of 13-in. continuously-reinforced concrete pavement will be added to replace the existing asphalt pavement on the main lanes.

The frontage roads within project limits are being realigned to fit the new configuration of the main lanes and the main lanes are being "reconfigured due to the high incident rate in the interchange area," said Smith.

Photo courtesy of Sundt

The amounts of new materials being brought in are impressive, with more than 300,000 cu. yds. of embankment being brought on site for the new roadway. Sundt crews are installing 187,000 sq. ft. of new bridge deck. Other materials include 18,000 linear ft. of prestressed concrete girders and 2 million lbs. of steel girders.

The new drainage and underground infrastructure require 2,500 cu. yds. of structural concrete, 3,500 linear ft. of new RCP and RCB. Roughly 73,000 tons of asphalt will be placed on the project. New safety lighting is being installed within the interchange lighting, such as high mast illumination and transformer based illumination poles, as well as new CCTV cameras and DMS boards are on the outside perimeter of interchange to provide advance warning for motorists.

Utility relocation entails 2,100 linear ft. 8-inch HDPE sewer line and 3,800 linear ft. of 8-in. PVC water line.

The project was designed by AECOM.

"Expanding frontage roads and auxiliary lanes provide dedicated space for merging and exiting traffic, allowing more response time to reduce merging exiting conflicts for responsible drivers," said Alaisha Montanez, the public information officer of the DOT's Abilene District. "Constructing the main lanes out of concrete should decrease maintenance issues in the future. Installing ITS devices such as dynamic message signs and closed-circuit television cameras communicate roadway conditions, accidents, emergency responses situations or other events in real-time to improve feedback to motorists. Updating signage, pavement markings, delineation and reflectivity help guide drivers to make informed decisions and improve nighttime visibility.

"Installing crash cushions, barriers and guardrail systems can protect drivers from hazards such as preventing vehicles from entering opposing lanes," she added. "They also can reduce the severity of crashes, provide containment in case of accidents, protecting the public, roadway workers or emergency responders a buffer space from the main line traffic flow. Enhancing drainage features could reduce the likelihood of crashes caused by pooling water or hydroplaning during adverse wet weather conditions. Upgrading the final pavement surface with newer materials can enhance traction, reducing the risk of errant vehicles losing control in either normal or adverse weather conditions."

Sundt has proposed two modifications to the traffic control plans which has allowed the interchange bridges to be built in a more efficient manner.

"This has allowed one direct connector to open six months earlier as originally planned," said Smith. "The two modifications, in general, has allowed for frontage roads to be completed earlier than originally planned."

Photo courtesy of Sundt

The re-phasing traffic management plan includes features such as usage of the queue warning system, utilizing portable changeable message signs, work zone speed limit reductions, lane closures, routing traffic to constructed pavement detours alongside temporary pavement markings, channeling devices and concrete barriers to route and separate traffic flow, nighttime delineation, oversize permit restrictions within the project limits, and temporary detour routes during roadway closures or traffic shifts.

"Work zone speed limit reductions provide responsible drivers additional decision and response time when navigating work zone environmental factors such as lane closures, channelizing devices, narrowed lanes, concrete barriers, construction equipment entering and leaving the roadway and road work crews," Montanez added. "Coordinating with the Department of Motor Vehicles on routes and with Sundt on appropriate times allows oversized equipment to enter the project limits."

To date, all frontage road construction has been completed.

The remainder of the work shall focus on the completion of the WB IH-20 mainlanes, completion of EB IH-20 to WB U.S 84 Direct connector and the remaining portion of the EB IH-20 mainlanes at CR 104.

Project Challenges

Sundt is overcoming several challenges.

"The biggest challenge is craft labor," said Smith. "We have had to bring a majority of all our labor forces from outside of the area due to the other more prevalent industries in the area such as oil, gas and wind energy. The work has moved at a steady, consistent pace from the beginning. The project is mainly day work. We have done a little night work in the summer when we place bridge decks."

Photo courtesy of Sundt

The work area is very open, which provides for storage areas for materials and equipment and setting up field offices.

"Some material is delivered as needed," said Smith, "but we have a laydown area where our field offices are located and we also have storage capability in the yard. Our relationship with TxDOT and the CEI on the project has been very good. We have been open with everyone about potential to help move the project along and everyone was receptive to the concepts that were discussed."

The bridge work and interchange upgrade are gaining steam.

"The plan of attack for the new bridge construction was to build them as efficiently as possible, which is why we proposed some traffic modifications," said Smith. "This allowed us to construct more of the structures at once. At this time, we only have one direct connector structure to place and then we will be placing the remaining concrete girders for the direct connector. We are self-performing all our own demolition work on the project. Several years ago, we did a large interchange reconstruction that required the demolition of the existing interchange, which gave us an opportunity to invest in equipment and we have become fairly efficient at bridge demolition."

Construction of the new direct connector added to EB IH-20 to WB U.S. 84 and reconstruction of the mainlines is ongoing.

‘The reconstruction of the frontage roads took place at the beginning of the project in new locations," said Smith. "This allowed us to run long hours for dirt operations. This is one component of the construction that has allowed us to get ahead of schedule. We moved at a very steady pace. We had two dirt operations going at one time earlier on in the project and had sufficient manpower to support underground operations at one time also.

"We have an on-site batch plant for concrete paving," he added. "The batching of the concrete is being done by a ready-mix supplier that specializes in concrete paving. All other concrete is purchased from a ready-mix supplier in the area."

The drainage and underground infrastructure were installed at the same time as the new lanes were built. The concrete lanes do not have an asphalt overlay.

The Sundt management team includes West Texas Area Manager Mark Soyster; HSE Managers Kevin Moe and Juan Abrigo; Project Superintendent Don Vierus; Structures Superintendent Pascacio Chavez; Concrete Paving Manager Robert Allred; Project Engineer Juan Almaraz; Field Engineers Hitesh Patel, Luis Sierra and Jordan Medina; and Equipment Services Manager Yoelvi Serrano.

"Our team dynamic has been good from the beginning," said Smith. "We have all tried to bring something different from our work experience, which has led to some good ideas on how to construct the project. The crews have been giving KAPBCS effort."

Photo courtesy of Sundt

Peak days have 50 Sundt and 25 subcontractor employees. Sundt brought on the following subcontractors: Willis Electric Company; Nobles Road Construction; HB Farmer Foundation; Total Site Services; Dustin Allen Inc.; Mica Corporation; Choctaw Erectors Inc.; TRP Construction Group; Barricades Unlimited; DK Contracting LLC; CB Services Inc.; and J.H. Oden Contracting Company Inc.

The number of materials excavated and demolished includes 10 tons of concrete, 115,000 tons of asphalt and 13 tons of steel.

"The concrete has been processed and is being reused for embankment material," said Smith. "The asphalt is being reused on the new asphalt being placed on the project. The steel is being taken to a local steel recycler."

Sundt's equipment fleet consists primarily of Cat pieces of iron.

"We try to utilize the local Cat dealerships in the area we are working in for purchases and rentals," said Smith. "They try to provide as much support as possible if they have the equipment available."

Project Need

Montanez explained the need for the upgrade.

"The interchange is a heavily traveled route for east and westbound traffic on I-20," she said. "The reconstruction of this interchange improves safety by addressing current operational issues and updating to current design standards. These enhancements not only make travel along this route safer for the traveling public, but it also provides a flexible design to accommodate future needs and growth."

Concerns from the public regarding this area initially brought the interchange into consideration for reconstruction. Planning started with the IH 20 Corridor Study in 2016.

"This is a main travel route for both local and commercial traffic with travelers utilizing this interchange for east/west travel along IH-20 and north/south travel along U.S. 84," said Montanez. "Locally, this is a predominantly rural area. Raising bridge heights and increasing widths will allow for local large farm equipment to cross under I-20 in areas where they were not previously able to. Commercial traffic, such as the Texas Highway Freight Network, frequently utilize the interchange north/south from SH 70 to U.S. 84."

The interchange is approximately 45 minutes west of Abilene, with the closest town being Sweetwater, 5 mi. from the construction site.

The project was let in August 2022 as a A+B project, which meant there were two components to project value. Sundt's portion of the schedule is 799 working days. The contract with Sundt includes a $12,589 per-day incentive/disincentive. The incentive is a maximum of 30 days prior to the number of days bid. CEG

