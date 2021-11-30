The project improved the traffic flow for all users in this high-traffic area. Nonstop traffic will be able to pass through the area, while drivers entering and exiting will be able to do so unencumbered, reducing the risk of accidents.

Sundt Construction Inc. recently was awarded its 25th Build America Award on the GO 10 collector-distributor (CD) in El Paso, Texas. The project won the 2021 Build America in the new highway and transportation category.

Sundt has won a Build America nine times during the past decade, including a five-year winning streak.

"We are proud of our work on this project and the benefits it provides to the El Paso community," said Cade Rowley, senior vice president and southwest district manager of Sundt's Transportation Group.

"The project improved the traffic flow for all users in this high-traffic area. Nonstop traffic will be able to pass through the area, while drivers entering and exiting will be able to do so unencumbered, reducing the risk of accidents."

The Build America awards honor AGC members who build the nation's most impressive construction projects across the building, highway and transportation, utility infrastructure and federal and heavy divisions.

The design-bid-build project was a complete transformation of Interstate 10 (I-10) on El Paso's west side. The four-year reconstruction spanned 5.75 mi. and included four major components: building CD lanes throughout the corridor; improving direct connection with Paisano Drive/Border West Expressway; adding lanes to I-10 in both directions; and reconfiguring ramps and overpasses at three exits.

Worth approximately $160 million, GO 10 is the largest hard-bid project to date for TxDOT's El Paso district. Because of the importance of this corridor for regional travel and commerce, Sundt worked diligently to expedite the schedule without causing traffic delays or compromising safety. Despite a slower start than anticipated, the project reached substantial completion four months ahead of schedule.

The award was presented during the 39th annual Construction Risk Partners Build America breakfast in Orlando, Fla.

About Sundt

The 131-year-old firm specializes in transportation, industrial, building, concrete and renewable power work and is owned entirely by its approximately 1,500-plus employees. Sundt is distinguished by its diverse capabilities and experience, unique employee-ownership culture and depth of self-perform expertise in nine major trades. Sundt has 11 offices throughout Arizona, California North Carolina, Texas and Utah.

For more information, visit sundt.com.

Today's top stories