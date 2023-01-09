Richard Kirkman

Superior Construction, an American family-owned infrastructure contractor, named Richard Kirkman as its new division manager of the Carolina region.

In his new role, he will develop and pursue large-scale transportation projects across North and South Carolina, helping expand Superior's robust regional portfolio of heavy-civil work.

"I'm excited for the challenge and opportunity to lead a sector that has experienced significant growth in recent years," Kirkman said. "Superior is well-positioned to continue delivering high-quality projects and contributing to the success of the Carolinas region, and I'm proud to be a part of that work."

Kirkman brings with him a wealth of industry knowledge and nearly three decades of experience. With a focus on design-build and value engineering, Kirkman has managed a multimillion-dollar workload of bridge replacement projects throughout his career. He most recently served as a division manager of Blythe Development Company in Charlotte, N.C., managing and pursuing complex heavy civil projects from conception to completion.

Kirkman also has led procurement, labor and cost management efforts for various companies, including Dane Construction and Kirkman Construction, the latter of which he owned and operated.

In addition to his technical expertise, Kirkman is skilled in customer service and talent development, making him a valuable asset to the Superior team, the company said.

"Richard is an exemplary leader, as he has forged important relationships within our industry and mentored numerous professionals who have built successful careers," said Kevin McGlinchey, Southeast Business Unit president. "We trust him to develop great leaders in his division and maintain the family values Superior esteems while delivering excellent results for our clients."

