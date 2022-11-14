Members of the Superior Women in Construction pilot program attend their first meeting Nov. 2, 2022. (L-R) are Liz Howard, senior concrete paving manager; Krysten Pierce, equipment specialist; Jessica Paske, accounting manager; Sarah Lewis, senior accountant; Sofia Rada, estimator; Mabel Blanco, estimator; Sherice Rivas, corporate claims manager; Jenny Ferman, field engineer; Calli Miller, human resources manager; Amy Henningfield, executive assistant; and Binita Pokharel, project engineer. (Renee Parenteau Photography)

Superior Construction, an American family-owned infrastructure contractor, is launching an internal pilot program intended to identify motivated women in the construction industry and offer them essential tools for their personal and professional development.

Superior Women in Construction, an initiative designed in collaboration with certified executive and team coach Dale Beaman, will help cultivate an inclusive culture that aligns with Superior's mission, vision and values.

Identifying and developing diverse internal talent is good for morale and good for business. Research shows a direct link between the diversity of a company's leadership and its business performance, as well as profitability.

The Superior Women in Construction initiative marries both these principles and has the full support of company leaders.

"We want to be intentional in making Superior among the best places to work while building future leaders. To do that, we must remove the barriers women have faced in their effort to advance in an industry where they're chronically underrepresented and where few hold middle manager or executive roles," said Nick Largura, Superior's CEO.

"As the industry continues to evolve, we must empower women in order to advance construction. This program aims to do both."

In developing the initiative, company executives selected 12 rising women leaders to partake in the pilot program. With their feedback, Superior identified key ways to foster an environment that supports diverse leaders.

The pilot program officially launched on Nov. 2 and will include the following components:

A supportive forum to learn, grow and share experiences with their colleagues

Monthly group coaching on customized leadership topics

Individual career coaching sessions to personalize professional development

A mentor program to tap the knowledge and experience of seasoned Superior leaders

Opportunities to learn about other parts of the business through peers and mentors

Interaction with executive leaders that increases visibility of participants' talents and skills

Completion of a collective team project centered around creating value for Superior

"In her groundbreaking book, ‘Lean In: Women, Work, and the Will to Lead,' author Sheryl Sandberg suggests working conditions for all women improve when more women are in leadership roles and giving a powerful voice to their needs and concerns," Beaman said. "These cultural shifts do not happen overnight. It takes industry leaders like Superior and programs like Superior Women in Construction to affect industry-wide change."

Superior Construction's leaders hope the Superior Women in Construction initiative will become an industry standard and transform mentees into mentors who can continue to advocate for other women in construction.

For more information, visit superiorconstruction.com.

Today's top stories