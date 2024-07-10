List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Superior Construction Wins Industry Awards From Two Florida Organizations

    Wed July 10, 2024 - Southeast Edition
    Superior Construction


    4th Street Bridge Replacement Project
    Photo courtesy of Superior Construction
    4th Street Bridge Replacement Project
    4th Street Bridge Replacement Project   (Photo courtesy of Superior Construction) Sanibel Causeway Project   (Photo courtesy of Superior Construction)

    Superior Construction, an American family-owned infrastructure contractor, has won several awards from two prestigious organizations connected to Florida's construction industry.

    The Florida Transportation Builders' Association (FTBA) chose Superior's 4th Street Bridge Replacement Project in Pinellas County, Fla., for its Best in Construction award. According to FTBA, this award highlights companies and individuals who worked on the most innovative, complex and impactful projects around the Sunshine State each year.

    The $9 million project replaced the 4th Street bridges between I-275 and 119th Avenue in Pinellas County. The new bridges include two 12-ft. travel lanes; one also features a 12-ft. multi-use path separated by a barrier wall.

    Photo courtesy of Superior Construction

    Sanibel Causeway Project

    Superior's Sanibel Causeway Emergency and Permanent Reconstruction project won FTBA's Diversity Award, and the organization recognized Superior overall with a 2024 Safety Award.

    The American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) Florida Section also acknowledged Superior's Sanibel Causeway project as its 2024 Project of the Year. According to ASCE, this award recognizes the often unseen achievements of outstanding civil engineers and their project teams.

    The Sanibel Causeway project restored the only access to Sanibel Island in the wake of Hurricane Ian. It also reinforced the causeway, improving long-term resilience against future storms.

    The FTBA awards will be handed out at the organization's annual convention in August on Marco Island. The ASCE awards will be given out at the Florida Section's annual conference in Bonita Springs.

    For more information, visit superiorconstruction.com.




