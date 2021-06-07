T/CCI Manufacturing has been named a Diamond Supplier by Navistar International for the fourth consecutive year.

T/CCI was one of only 19 companies to receive the elite award for 2021 — representing the top segment of Navistar's supply base. The select group played a critical role in helping Navistar deliver on its Navistar 4.0 strategy and has exceeded performance expectations in four key metrics.

The Diamond Supplier Award is an annual recognition reserved for partners who surpass expectations and achieve excellence in cost, quality, delivery and technology. Throughout 2021, T/CCI played an integral role in ensuring our customers had the products and support they needed to keep the world moving during the pandemic.

T/CCI is proud to support Navistar as it continues to launch new products and make progress on ambitious endeavors, including plans for a full electrification solution that includes charging, route planning and infrastructure, the company said.

"Navistar is a true partner with T/CCI and we are thrilled that Navistar has again recognized our employees for their commitment to continually improve product and cost during the historically challenging year. T/CCI is in a strong financial position and able to make key investments in customer programs, technology, and our people, allowing our company to deliver at the highest level for customers," said Richard Demirjian, president of T/CCI Manufacturing.

Headquartered in Decatur, Ill., T/CCI is a world leader in compressor technology for trucking, off-highway, agriculture/construction, specialty vehicle, transport refrigeration and automotive markets. T/CCI has been a long-time supply partner of Navistar and recently was awarded the global sourcing and CBE-1 contracts with Navistar's affiliate company, The Traton Group which includes Scania, MAN and Volkswagen.

T/CCI provides Navistar the QP7H15 compressor for OEM and aftermarket sectors as well as QP21 compressor on school buses manufactured in its Tulsa, Okla., plant.

Today's top stories