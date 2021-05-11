Zach Kahr

T-Quip Sales & Rentals recently appointed Zach Kahr as the new rental coordinator. Kahr joined the team a couple weeks ago as the "go-to person responsible for all your rental needs," according to the company.

Kahr has more than six years of managerial experience in a B2B customer-service based industry. His skills include product management as well as logistical and analytical planning.

"He [Kahr] shares a common vision for the company's goals and expectations and has big plans to better the rental process for our team and our customers," said T-Quip. "We're excited to see Zach apply his knowledge to the rentals position here at T-Quip.

"T-Quip Sales & Rentals has been a leader in the heavy equipment sales and rental industry since its inception in 1996," said the company.

T-Quip is headquartered in Londonderry, N.H., with a sales and rentals location in Rutland, Vt., and a sales location in Orlando, Fla.

"With a 24/7 support team, T-Quip strives to provide its customers with the service they need, exactly when they need it," said the company. "We pride ourselves on having a knowledgeable and reliable team of employees, who are trained to assist the customers with choosing the right machine for the application and have a phenomenal fleet of work trucks and maintenance team, to provide around-the-clock-support to minimize a customer's downtime and maximize their uptime."

T-Quip Sales & Rentals Inc. is among the largest used heavy construction equipment dealers in the country, according to the company. Its fleet consists of excavators, rock trucks, dozers, loaders, rollers, skid steers, telehandlers, crushers, screeners and more. Its inventory includes Caterpillar, Komatsu, Hitachi, Doosan, Volvo, Dynapac, John Deere, JCB, Link-Belt, Takeuchi, Bobcat and many more. T-Quip has more than 1,000 machines and attachments in stock year-round.

T-Quip's primary customer base consists of builders, general contractors, excavation companies, landscapers, site development companies, local town and municipalities, road and highway construction and forestry and land clearing companies.

For more information, call 603/623-3669 or visit www.tquip.com.

To contact Zach Kahr, call 603/854-8207 or e-mail at zkahr@tquip.com.

