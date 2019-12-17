--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Tacoma LNG Site Gains Permit Approval

Tue December 17, 2019 - West Edition #26
Associated Press


(Port of Tacoma photo)
(Port of Tacoma photo)

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) Puget Sound Energy's liquefied natural gas facility at the Port of Tacoma in Washington state has cleared a final construction hurdle.

The News Tribune reported the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency announced that it had completed its review of the facility's notice of construction application, including public comments. The agency said it made a final determination that the proposal meets all the requirements agency regulations and should be approved.

In a separate statement executive director Craig Kenworthy also said approval of a permit application "is not an endorsement of a project" and that there are issues around the proposal that they are not authorized to pass judgment on including water quality impacts and offsite safety issues.

Puget Sound Energy, in an emailed statement to The News Tribune, said they appreciate the agency's work, saying now they can move forward on the facility.

The Puyallup Tribe of Indians's tribal council said in a statement it is disappointed in the agency's decision, will review it and determine what action to take.

Sierra Club campaign representative and Power Past Fracked Gas coalition co-director Stephanie Hillman called the approval unacceptable and said that the groups would continue to fight against it.

The Port of Tacoma applauded the decision, saying their commitment to reducing air emissions and creating a safer environment for their community remains a top priority.

Appeals on the decision would be heard by the Washington State Pollution Control Hearings Board in Olympia.



Energy natural gas WASHINGTON