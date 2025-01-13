Tadano America appoints Jack Fendrick as COO, effective January 13, 2025. With nearly 30 years of industry experience, Fendrick will lead business strategy and growth in the crane industry, bringing a track record of success. He will be based at the company's headquarters in Houston, Texas.

Photo courtesy of Tadano Jack Fendrick

Tadano America Corporation announced Jack Fendrick as the new chief operating officer (COO) of the Tadano America crane business, effective Jan. 13, 2025, reporting directly to Dean Barley, president and CEO Tadano America.

In his new role, Fendrick is charged with supporting the development of the business strategy for Tadano America and managing its execution to maximize efficiency and growth.

Offering nearly 30 years of industry experience, Fendrick brings a proven track record of success in growing and managing crane businesses. Over the past two decades, he played a key role in significantly expanding crane operations in North America, holding various leadership positions such as general manager, vice president and president and COO.

"Throughout Jack's career, you see a long history of growth and success with the businesses in which he has been tasked to lead. His experience also includes sales and branch management at the dealer level, so he fully understands the needs of our customers and, most importantly, how to support the continued growth of Tadano in North America," said Barley.

"Jack offers the right combination of leadership skills and experience to help the Tadano America business achieve plans for growth in the lifting industry. I have known Jack for a number of years, and I am confident that he brings the right personality and drive to continue to elevate our business."

"Tadano has earned incredible brand recognition and value for leadership in the lifting industry, and I'm excited to help guide the dedicated team of high-performing individuals at Tadano America," Fendrick said.

As COO, Fendrick will be located at the Tadano America corporate headquarters in Houston, Texas.

For more information, visit www.tadano.com.

