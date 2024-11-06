Tadano aims to diversify with the acquisition of IHI Transport Machinery's transportation system business, expanding its lifting solutions globally. The move aligns with Tadano's growth strategy and commitment to providing enhanced value and service to customers in various industries.

Tadano announced another step forward in its strategy to diversify its lifting product portfolio and provide more value for customers.

Tadano, a leading company in the lifting industry, will acquire the transportation system business of IHI Transport Machinery Co. Ltd., a consolidated subsidiary of IHI Corporation, Koto-ku, Tokyo.

The acquisition aligns with Tadano's mid-term management plan for promoting strategies to deliver new value for its customers' business endeavors by diversifying the equipment portfolio to include a broader set of lifting solutions. It represents an important addition to Tadano's growth strategy, advancing its position in the global lifting equipment market, the company said.

With more than 50 years of experience in engineering and manufacturing, IHI Transport Machinery's transportation systems business includes jib climbing cranes, port and large offshore cranes, wind power cranes and bulk handling systems. This acquisition brings valuable expertise to Tadano, building on its achievements and enabling synergies with Tadano's German-based crawler crane business.

"We are excited to further enact our mid-term management plan through this acquisition. Tadano remains focused on the global lifting market and offers over a century of industry experience. However, tower and port cranes are new products for our group, and they give Tadano the ability to develop deeper relationships with our customers and better serve their lifting needs," said Toshiaki Ujiie, president, CEO and representative director of Tadano Ltd.

"Additionally, the ring lift cranes offers many synergies with our lattice boom crawler cranes manufactured by Tadano in Germany, and we anticipate these cranes will supplement our offshore wind power equipment needs."

Through the transportation system business acquisition, Tadano will provide management of the new business through planning, development, design, manufacturing, sales, installation, maintenance, repair and operation of the new crane equipment. The lines are expected to support the general industrial, construction, port and offshore, wind power and bulk handling systems business segments.

"This acquisition represents a strong commitment to customers and stakeholders," added Toshiaki Ujiie. "The combination of their transportation system business with Tadano's existing resources is expected to deliver even greater value and strengthen leadership in the crane industry."

