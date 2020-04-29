--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Takeuchi Announces Luby Equipment Services as Exclusive St. Louis Dealer

Wed April 29, 2020 - Midwest Edition #9
Takeuchi-US


Luby Equipment will carry the full lineup of Takeuchi equipment, including excavators, track loaders, skid steer loaders and wheel loaders. The dealer provides sales, service, parts and rental.
Takeuchi-US, a leader in compact equipment, has introduced Luby Equipment Services as the exclusive St. Louis dealer. The company has three locations in the St. Louis metro area.

Established in 1974, Luby Equipment is headquartered in Fenton, Mo. The company has six branches that carry compact construction equipment — three in Missouri and three in Illinois. Founded by Bob Luby, the dealer remains a family company with Bob's sons, Tim and Steve. Steve is president of Luby Equipment and Luby Shoring services, and Tim is part of the senior management team.

The company has established itself as a leader in the construction equipment business by providing quality products and excellent service in the greater St. Louis area. Originally focusing on maintaining and repairing heavy industrial equipment, the dealer now sells and services equipment for three divisions: construction, oilfield and power generation.

"Luby Equipment has been a strong partner with Takeuchi in the Illinois and Missouri markets for many years," said Jeff Stewart, vice president and general manager of Takeuchi-US. "There is a lot of opportunity around the St. Louis area, and Takeuchi will certainly fill a need there, backed by tremendous dealer support."

To support the lineup addition, Luby Equipment will expand its equipment and parts inventory levels, as well as hire industry professionals to support the increased demand for the Takeuchi products in the area. This includes technicians, parts personnel and product support staff.

"We are honored and excited to be able to represent Takeuchi and offer industry-leading products to the greater St. Louis construction customers," said David Kedney, vice president of Luby Equipment Services. "Our culture has always been focused around the customer and we are enthusiastic to embrace the entire Takeuchi customer base."

For more information, visit takeuchi-us.com and lubyequipment.com.



