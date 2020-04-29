--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Takeuchi Announces Roadbuilders Machinery as New Dealer in Southwest Missouri

Wed April 29, 2020 - Midwest Edition #9
RoadBuilders Machinery & Supply will carry the full lineup of Takeuchi equipment, including excavators, track loaders, skid steer loaders and wheel loaders.
Takeuchi-US, a leader in compact equipment, has announced RoadBuilders Machinery & Supply as a new dealer. Located in Springfield, Mo., the company also has a location in Kansas City, Kan., where it is headquartered, and four locations throughout Nebraska.

RoadBuilders Machinery & Supply will carry the full lineup of Takeuchi equipment, including excavators, track loaders, skid steer loaders and wheel loaders. The dealer provides sales, service, parts and rental to customers throughout southwest Missouri, including Springfield, Branson and Joplin.

Originally starting off serving the construction industry when it was established in 1985, the dealer has since branched off into additional markets with more available equipment lines. This includes construction, earthmoving, mining, landscaping, erosion control, aggregate processing, drilling, material handling, paving, compaction, trailers and attachment products.

"We have worked with all five of the other RoadBuilders Machinery branches, so we know the top notch support they provide, in addition to highly-trained service personnel," said Jeff Stewart, vice president and general manager at Takeuchi-US. "We have no doubt Takeuchi will do very well in Springfield and the surrounding areas with such a well-established dealer. We are excited to expand upon our strong partnership."

"Takeuchi is a strong brand and the machines have done very well at our locations," said Josh Clymer, vice president of RoadBuilders Machinery & Supply. "We are looking forward to expanding our relationship with Takeuchi, in addition to providing a great option for our customers in southwest Missouri."

For more information, visit takeuchi-us.com and roadbuildersmachinery.com.



