--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Wanteds Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Forklifts Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Power Systems and Generation Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders Sweepers Telehandlers Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Parts
Videos
search-icon Search

Takeuchi Awards Diamond Equipment Midwest 'Dealer of the Year'

Tue August 18, 2020 - Midwest Edition #17
Takeuchi-US

(L-R) are Bob Brucken, vice president of Diamond Equipment; Dave Clement, owner of Diamond Equipment; and Paul Wade, Takeuchi Midwest region business manager.
(L-R) are Bob Brucken, vice president of Diamond Equipment; Dave Clement, owner of Diamond Equipment; and Paul Wade, Takeuchi Midwest region business manager.



Takeuchi-US, a manufacturer of compact equipment, has awarded Diamond Equipment as the 2019 Dealer of the Year of the Midwest region. Takeuchi's Midwest region business manager Paul Wade presented the award to members of Diamond Equipment at their Evansville, Ind., location.

Diamond Equipment was awarded after considering its commitment and excellence in a number of areas, including sales performance, parts support, product support and training. The full-service dealer has five locations throughout Indiana, Kentucky, Illinois and Tennessee.

"We are pleased to award Diamond Equipment as the Midwest Dealer of the Year. They work hard and are very deserving of this recognition," said Wade. "They continuously are one of our top-performing dealers and do a great job of taking care of Takeuchi customers."

"We are honored to be named Takeuchi's Midwest Dealer of the Year. Our team always puts our customers first, and this award shows we are doing it right," said Dave Clement, owner and president of Diamond Equipment. "We have a very knowledgeable staff that is ready and able to assist Takeuchi customers with their needs."

For more information, visit takeuchi-us.com and diamondequipment.com.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Awards Diamond Equipment, Inc. Midwest Takeuchi