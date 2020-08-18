Takeuchi Awards Diamond Equipment Midwest 'Dealer of the Year'

(L-R) are Bob Brucken, vice president of Diamond Equipment; Dave Clement, owner of Diamond Equipment; and Paul Wade, Takeuchi Midwest region business manager.

Takeuchi-US, a manufacturer of compact equipment, has awarded Diamond Equipment as the 2019 Dealer of the Year of the Midwest region. Takeuchi's Midwest region business manager Paul Wade presented the award to members of Diamond Equipment at their Evansville, Ind., location.

Diamond Equipment was awarded after considering its commitment and excellence in a number of areas, including sales performance, parts support, product support and training. The full-service dealer has five locations throughout Indiana, Kentucky, Illinois and Tennessee.

"We are pleased to award Diamond Equipment as the Midwest Dealer of the Year. They work hard and are very deserving of this recognition," said Wade. "They continuously are one of our top-performing dealers and do a great job of taking care of Takeuchi customers."

"We are honored to be named Takeuchi's Midwest Dealer of the Year. Our team always puts our customers first, and this award shows we are doing it right," said Dave Clement, owner and president of Diamond Equipment. "We have a very knowledgeable staff that is ready and able to assist Takeuchi customers with their needs."

For more information, visit takeuchi-us.com and diamondequipment.com.