List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Takeuchi Donates Excavator, Engine to Empower College & Career Center

    Wed September 06, 2023 - Southeast Edition
    Takeuchi


    (L-R) are Todd Shultz, career, technical and agricultural education director, Empower; Justin Mewborn, Empower assistant principal; Melinda Cochran Davis, construction instructor, Empower; Chad Bingham, Empower board of directors chair; John Uesseler, CEO, Empower; Jeff Stewart, president, Takeuchi-US; Susan Dean, director of business technology, Takeuchi-US; Ty Clack, Jackson County board of education member; David Adams, construction instructor, Empower; and Cody Dyer, construction instructor, Empower.
    (L-R) are Todd Shultz, career, technical and agricultural education director, Empower; Justin Mewborn, Empower assistant principal; Melinda Cochran Davis, construction instructor, Empower; Chad Bingham, Empower board of directors chair; John Uesseler, CEO, Empower; Jeff Stewart, president, Takeuchi-US; Susan Dean, director of business technology, Takeuchi-US; Ty Clack, Jackson County board of education member; David Adams, construction instructor, Empower; and Cody Dyer, construction instructor, Empower.
    (L-R) are Todd Shultz, career, technical and agricultural education director, Empower; Justin Mewborn, Empower assistant principal; Melinda Cochran Davis, construction instructor, Empower; Chad Bingham, Empower board of directors chair; John Uesseler, CEO, Empower; Jeff Stewart, president, Takeuchi-US; Susan Dean, director of business technology, Takeuchi-US; Ty Clack, Jackson County board of education member; David Adams, construction instructor, Empower; and Cody Dyer, construction instructor, Empower. John Uesseler (L), CEO, Empower College & Career Center receives the key from Jeff Stewart, president, Takeuchi-US.

    Students enrolled in Empower College & Career Center's Heavy Machinery and Construction Pathway can now learn their trades by working with a real compact excavator and diesel engine courtesy of Takeuchi-US.

    The compact equipment manufacturer recently donated a TB235-2 excavator and a diesel engine, valued together at approximately $70K, to the Jackson County, Georgia, organization as a part of its ongoing philanthropic program, "Takeuchi Gives."

    "Supporting our local community is a top priority for all of us at Takeuchi-US," said Susan Dean, director of business technology of Takeuchi-US. "It's our hope that this donation will give students the kind of real-life experiences that will help them choose and follow the right career paths.

    "The construction industry continues to experience a lack of skilled labor, so if we're able to help these kids discover the value in learning how to operate and maintain heavy equipment, it will benefit us here in Jackson County and beyond."

    Empower College & Career Center (EmpowerC3) is an educational partnership with businesses in Jackson County and the surrounding area. EmpowerC3 engages high school students in career-relevant learning experiences. By working closely with local businesses and industries, higher education and the entire community, EmpowerC3 students are better positioned to reach their college and career aspirations.

    "Our goal is to help our students leave high school with authentic experiences that will help them define and refine their choices about college, careers or the military," said John Uesseler, CEO of EmpowerC3. "This donation from Takeuchi will help students interested in the construction field gain invaluable experience that they can take with them throughout their lives."

    EmpowerC3's Heavy Machinery and Construction Pathway is a focus area within its construction program. Students learn about industry fundamentals and occupational safety. Eleventh and twelfth-grade students also are introduced to various heavy equipment categories and applications, as well as heavy equipment operation.

    "Our corporate culture is built upon a foundation of helping and supporting others, and that starts right here in our community," said Jeff Stewart, president of Takeuchi-US. "Through Takeuchi Gives, we've been able to help less fortunate people enjoy Thanksgiving meals and Christmas gifts. We were also able to recently donate three diesel engines to the diesel engine mechanic program at Athens Technical College. Now, with this most recent donation to EmpowerC3, we're trying to help young people on the cusp of adulthood learn more about trade professions that can become their lifelong careers. It's extremely gratifying to make a difference, and Takeuchi will continue finding ways to enrich the lives of others."

    John Uesseler (L), CEO, Empower College & Career Center receives the key from Jeff Stewart, president, Takeuchi-US.

    For more information, visit www.takeuchi-us.com.




    Today's top stories

    AGC Members Ready to Execute Historic Investment

    Digital Transformation of Construction Job Site Is On the Horizon: Here's What You Need to Know

    Palfinger Presents Innovative, Smart Solutions at Utility Expo

    Caterpillar Celebrates 130 Years of Earthmoving Innovation in South Milwaukee, Wisconsin

    FDOT Replaces 65-Year-Old Bascule Bridge in Jupiter

    Landscape Show in Orlando Boasts More Than 700 Booths

    Texas Central, Amtrak Explore Dallas to Houston High-Speed Rail

    VIDEO: Reusable Robotic 3D-Printed Formwork From Upcycled Sawdust



     

    Read more about...

    Education Georgia Philanthropy Takeuchi






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA