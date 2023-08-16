Each of the three newly added Anderson Equipment branches will have Takeuchi equipment and parts in stock, a dedicated and fully trained Takeuchi sales staff and an in-house, factory-trained technician to provide professional equipment service.

Takeuchi's dealer network continues to grow with the addition of Anderson Equipment branches in Bridgeville and Somerset, Pa., and Bridgeport, W. Va.

Anderson Equipment already carries Takeuchi's compact excavators, track loaders and wheel loaders at 12 of its locations across West Virginia, New Hampshire, New York, Maine and Vermont.

Headquartered in Bridgeville, Pa., Anderson Equipment Company was founded in 1935 by H.W. Anderson and his partner C.K. Burson. Over the years, the company has continuously expanded its sales and service territories in western Pennsylvania, eventually acquiring other equipment sales and rental businesses, allowing them to offer products and services to a broader geographic region.

Today, Anderson Equipment offers new and used equipment sales, rentals, rent-to-buy and leasing along with authorized OEM parts and service at 19 branch locations in the northeastern United States.

"We've been representing Takeuchi at many of our branches for more than a decade now, and our customers have come to recognize and value their quality equipment," said Bill Gex, CEO of Anderson Equipment. "Now, we're excited to introduce customers in Bridgeville, Somerset and Bridgeport to the difference that Takeuchi compact excavators, track loaders and wheel loaders can have on their productivity and profitability."

"Anderson Equipment has been an outstanding dealer for Takeuchi since 2010," said John Vranches, division sales manager of Takeuchi-US. "We're very pleased to have three more of their locations now offering Takeuchi equipment. The staff at Anderson does a great job of understanding the features and capabilities of each machine and applying them to a customer's unique situation for the best possible outcome. We thank Anderson Equipment for putting even more faith and trust in Takeuchi, and we look forward to continuing our successful relationship with them in the years ahead."

For more information, visit www.takeuchi-us.com and www.andersonequip.com.

