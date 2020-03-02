Takeuchi Hires Vistad, Headden as Regional Business Managers

Takeuchi-US has announced Robert Vistad and Dillon Headden will join its staff as regional business managers, effective immediately. Vistad will be based in the West region, while Headden will be located in the Mid-Atlantic region.

As regional business managers, Vistad and Headden's main responsibilities include all sales development and activity within a multi-state territory. This includes, but is not limited to dealer development, dealer recruitment, inventory control, collections (parts and machines), forecasting, program promotion and communication.

Vistad has both dealer and manufacturing experience. His last two positions included being a sales manager at an equipment dealership in San Diego, Calif., and a senior account manager of a construction equipment distributor.

"Robert has years of experience working in the manufacturing arena while working with dealers to satisfy the customers' needs as well as drive efficiencies through the dealerships," said Henry Lawson, director of sales at Takeuchi-US.

Headden was previously with a national rental company in South Carolina where he was a territory account manager.

"Dillon comes to us with an equipment retail background that will be valuable in helping our dealers work with our end user customers on applications and products," said Lawson. "We are excited to have both Dillon and Robert join our team and I look forward to working beside them to deliver Takeuchi products to the marketplace."

For more information, visit www.takeuchi-us.com.