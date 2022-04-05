The TB2150R has an operating weight of 34,215 lbs. (rubber track), a maximum bucket breakout force of 22,256 lbs. and a maximum arm digging force of 13,490 lbs. It is powered by a 114 hp Deutz TCD3.6L4 turbocharged engine that delivers 338 ft-lb of torque and features a DOC+SCR diesel exhaust aftertreatment system.

Takeuchi has launched its newest excavator, the TB2150R. This new 16.5 ton model is one of Takeuchi's largest excavators, second only to the TB2150. The primary difference between the TB2150R and the TB2150 unit is the TB2150R's fixed boom arrangement and reduced tail swing design.

"The design of the TB2150R makes it an exceptional platform for applications that require more compact dimensions and powerful performance," said David Caldwell, national product manager of Takeuchi. "These applications would include road and bridge work, urban revitalization projects, large scale utility installations and general construction."

The TB2150R has an operating weight of 34,215 lbs. (rubber track), a maximum bucket breakout force of 22,256 lbs. and a maximum arm digging force of 13,490 lbs. It is powered by a 114 hp Deutz TCD3.6L4 turbocharged engine that delivers 338 ft-lb of torque and features a DOC+SCR diesel exhaust aftertreatment system.

The TB2150R offers three working modes —ECO, standard and high altitude — allowing operators to match the working mode to their specific application.

The hydraulic system includes three standard auxiliary circuits with the primary or high-flow circuit capable of delivering up to 59.2 gpm. The second auxiliary circuit can deliver up to 14.5 gpm, making the TB2150R an impressive attachment platform as well. A factory-installed third auxiliary circuit also is included and serves as a dedicated coupler circuit.

The TB2150R's spacious cab offers a wide range of advanced features including a deluxe air-suspension seat with heat and a 7-in., multi-function color display that keeps the operator informed of machine performance. The display can also be used to set flow and pressure rates for a wide range of hydraulic attachments.

Automatic climate control, heat and defrost are standard, along with an AM/FM/Bluetooth radio and 24v and 12v power outlets. For low light working conditions, the TB2150R also includes an LED light package for greater visibility.

The Takeuchi Fleet Management (TFM) telematics system comes standard on the TB2150R. With TFM, owners and operators can remotely connect to their Takeuchi excavators and track loaders. TFM delivers alerts and machine information such as location, utilization, performance and maintenance status, as well as insights into how and where equipment is being operated.

"Takeuchi is extremely excited to now offer this full sized, feature-rich excavator," Caldwell said. "By adding the TB2150R to our excavator line-up, we're providing our customers with a larger, more powerful option that can help them tackle a much broader range of jobs."

For more information, visit www.takeuchi-us.com.

Today's top stories