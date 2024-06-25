List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Takeuchi Introduces TCR50-2 Crawler Dumper to North America

    Tue June 25, 2024 - National Edition
    Takeuchi


    With a 65-degree dumping angle and 8,157 lb. maximum loading weight, the TCR50-2 allows operators to carry up to 2.7 cu. yds. of material while rotating and dumping it in a single cycle.
    Photo courtesy of Takeuchi
    With a 65-degree dumping angle and 8,157 lb. maximum loading weight, the TCR50-2 allows operators to carry up to 2.7 cu. yds. of material while rotating and dumping it in a single cycle.

    Takeuchi is now offering an equipment option designed to move heavy materials across challenging terrain — the TCR50-2 crawler dumper.

    Previously available from Takeuchi in other parts of the world, the manufacturer is now bringing the crawler dumper to its loyal North American customer base.

    "The market for crawler dumpers is growing as demand for them in construction, mining and infrastructure applications increases," said Lee Padgett, product manager of Takeuchi-US. "Urbanization here in North America has led to a greater need for these agile machines that can carry heavy loads over unstable or rough terrain, often in confined spaces. The TCR50-2 can do all that and more."

    Weighing 14,440 lbs. with a 118-hp engine, the TCR50-2 crawler dumper is a versatile, well-balanced dump carrier that excels in a wide range of applications. With a 65-degree dumping angle and 8,157 lb. maximum loading weight, the TCR50-2 allows operators to carry up to 2.7 cu. yds. of material while rotating and dumping it in a single cycle. The TCR50-2's ability to rotate its dump bed 180-degrees reduces both the need to constantly reposition the machine and deterioration of its rubber tracks.

    The TCR50-2's operator's station is designed to keep operators informed, comfortable and productive. It features an intuitive 5.7 in. multi-information color display with standard 180-degree rearview camera, hydraulic joystick controls, adjustable suspension seat, powerful air conditioner, radio with USB functionality and large cup holder.

    Hydraulic pilot controls deliver smooth operation for both travel and dump body functions, while the foot throttle efficiently adjusts engine speed. Wide-opening maintenance covers offer exceptional access to the TCR50-2's engine and routine inspection points.

    Safety is a priority for Takeuchi, which is reflected in many of the TCR50-2's features. In addition to its 180-degree rearview camera, the crawler dumper has LED work lights and a tinted sun visor, while the cab window has rear windshield wiper and window vents, all providing greater visibility. A customizable travel alarm can be adjusted to sound for forward and reverse travel or only when the unit is put into reverse. Well-positioned grip steps and handlebars provide steady access to service areas at the top of the machine.

    Takeuchi's Fleet Management (TFM) telematics system is standard on the TCR50-2. TFM reduces downtime and controls costs by providing owner/operators with machine health and condition, run time (hours) and machine location, as well as remote diagnostics, scheduled maintenance reminders and customizable alert settings. TFM also gives owners the ability to geofence their machines, helping them protect and secure their investments.

    "The new TCR50-2 is just another example of Takeuchi's dedication to providing a robust line of products that can help owners and operators be more comfortable and productive," Padgett said. "We believe the TCR50-2 provides the smaller footprint, low ground bearing pressure, load-handling capabilities and performance that can help improve efficiency and profitability on job sites everywhere."

    For more information, visit www.takeuchi-us.com.




