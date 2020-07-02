Takeuchi Lauds Norris Sales With 2019 Top Dealer Honors

(L-R): Kenny Cobb Jr., inventory and fleet manager; Karen Zajick, president and principal; Bill Cummings, sales manager; and Mark Dombrowski, sales specialist, all of Norris Sales Company.

Norris Sales Company recently earned Takeuchi's 2019 Top Dealer honors for the Northeast region.

To earn this award, Takeuchi requires dealers to adhere to across-the-board partnership standards — planning, forecasting, inventory, parts and service (product support) and sales metrics are all factors in being the best in a given region.

"Norris Sales made a full line commitment to Takeuchi in 2016 in Pennsylvania and New Jersey in 2017," said Mark Barndollar, regional business manager of Takeuchi. "They continue to evolve organically as a hybrid type dealer with rental as their DNA and they also embrace the sales model by adding dedicated feet on the street to drive sales of the Takeuchi compact line in 2017."

Since taking on the Takeuchi line four years ago, the machines have become one of Norris Sales Company's premier lines, said Karen Zajick, president and principal of Norris Sales Company.

"Takeuchi equipment is built to be all-around workhorses for professional contractors, regardless of the type of work they do," she said. "These machines are fuel-efficient, ergonomic, easy-to-maintain and extremely tough and durable. Takeuchi equipment can withstand every type of job site and working conditions, and when they need service, our service team truly enjoys working on the Takeuchi line. The Takeuchi line just holds up so well."

While Norris Sales primarily rents Takeuchi to its customers, the positive feedback alone from operators and fleet managers can often lead them to purchase the machine and when they do, they find the cost-of-ownership to be very low, Zajick added.

Sales Specialist Mark Dombrowski said, "The entire Takeuchi design philosophy is built around four key pillars: performance, durability, operator comfort and serviceability."

Bill Cummings, sales manager of Norris Sales, hears these Takeuchi strengths all the time from customers. "What customers love about Takeuchi track loaders and mini-excavator line is durability, serviceability, performance and operator comfort," he said.

"Takeuchi excavators and track loaders live up to this design philosophy every day," Dombrowski added. "It's an enjoyable lineup of equipment to rent, sell and represent."

For more information, visit www.norrissales.com. CEG