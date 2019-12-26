Takeuchi Names Kirby-Smith Dealer in Kansas City Area

Takeuchi-US introduces Kirby-Smith Machinery Inc. as a new dealer supporting the Kansas City, Kan., market. Kirby-Smith has been part of the Takeuchi dealer network for several years.

Takeuchi-US, a manufacturer of compact equipment, has introduced Kirby-Smith Machinery Inc. as a new dealer supporting the Kansas City, Kan., market. Although a new dealer in the area, Kirby-Smith has been part of the Takeuchi dealer network for several years. The dealership offers parts, rentals, sales, service financing, product support and training.

Providing the full lineup of Takeuchi equipment, including excavators, skid steer loaders, track loaders and wheel loaders, Kirby-Smith's primary customer base includes construction, mining and industrial contractors.

Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Okla., Kirby-Smith opened in 1983 and now has full-service branches in 11 cities across the U.S. It is rapidly growing as a distributorship with more than 500 employees. Several new facilities and branch locations also are in production.

The dealer provides customers with one of the largest, most diverse equipment rental fleets in the region; large and efficient parts inventories to minimize downtime; and responsive service from certified technicians in both the shop and field.

"They have been in our dealer network for some time, and we have enjoyed a great working relationship with them supporting other markets across the south-central regions in the U.S.," said Jeff Stewart, vice president and general manager of Takeuchi-US. "Kirby-Smith has tremendous customer service and we are confident they will represent Takeuchi well in the Kansas City area."

"We are excited to expand our partnership with Takeuchi to the Midwest with our location in Kansas City," said H.E. Kirby Jr., president of Kirby-Smith. "Throughout each of our locations, Takeuchi machines have always been a strong brand of compact equipment in our lineup. Takeuchi also aligns with our customer service philosophy of always putting customers first. It has been a great partnership."

For more information, visit takeuchi-us.com and kirby-smith.com.

About Takeuchi

Takeuchi is an ISO 9001 certified manufacturer of an extensive line of compact track loaders, compact excavators, compact wheel loaders and skid steer loaders. Founded in 1963, Takeuchi was the first company to introduce the compact excavator to North America, setting the stage for one of the highest growth product segments ever introduced in the compact equipment market, according to the company.

The compact excavator has become a main line product for both rental and construction/utility companies. Takeuchi continued to lead the compact construction industry with the introduction of the first compact track loader to North America, according to the company.