(L-R) are Doug Juergensen, Luby Equipment; Shay Klusmeyer, Takeuchi; Steve Luby, president of Luby Equipment; Clayton Whitesides, Takeuchi; Sam Schneider, Takeuchi; and David Kedney, Luby Equipment.

Takeuchi-US has named Luby Equipment as its 2021 North American Dealer of the Year. Luby Equipment received this honor based on various metrics Takeuchi uses to evaluate its dealers throughout the United States and Canada. Luby Equipment provides Takeuchi equipment sales, service, parts and rentals at six locations throughout Illinois and Missouri.

"Luby Equipment is a family company that places a very strong emphasis on customer satisfaction," said Shay Klusmeyer, division sales manager of Takeuchi-US. "Since they began representing the full Takeuchi line of compact equipment, they've worked hard to help customers discover the positive difference that our machines can have on their productivity. The team at Luby has the skills, knowledge and relationships that keep their customers coming back when they're in the market for a new or used machine. We are very pleased with their efforts, and we congratulate them on a job well done."

Luby Equipment traces its roots back to 1977 when Bob Luby became the owner of Machine Maintenance Inc. Luby began his career in heavy equipment sales and had experience with everything from cranes to excavators. Eventually, the company became known as Luby Equipment and grew to include three divisions that sell and service equipment — the construction division, the oilfield division and the power generation division. Bob Luby continues as the company's CEO, with his sons Steve and Tim also involved in the family business.

"We're honored to receive this award from Takeuchi," said Steve Luby, president of Luby Equipment. "It's truly a credit to our sales team and our entire staff who worked hard to achieve this prestigious award. The equipment industry is extremely competitive, and the support we get from Shay and the entire team at Takeuchi was essential to achieving our goals."

For more information, visit lubyequipment.com and takeuchi-us.com.

