Steve DePriest (L), Takeuchi southeast region business manager, and Bill Smith, Cobb County Tractor sales representative.

Takeuchi-US has announced Bill Smith of Cobb County Tractor was presented with Takeuchi's Salesman of the Year award for his successful sales efforts in 2019. This is the third time Smith has taken top honors for Takeuchi after ranking number one again in retail sales for North America.

Located in Marietta, Ga., Cobb County Tractor is a full line dealer of Takeuchi. It serves the construction and landscaping industries, as well as offering parts and service.

Takeuchi's Southeast Region Business Manager Steve DePriest was on hand in Marietta to present Smith with the award.

"Hands down, Bill Smith knows the meaning of a true sales professional. We could not be more pleased of the way he represents our brand," said DePriest.

"He very much deserves to be recognized for his sales efforts, always going above and beyond the customers' expectations as well as Cobb County Tractor's expectations. Bill works extremely hard and logs long hours each and every day. Something else that sets Bill apart is how great he listens to customers, always understanding their needs. We are proud to once again present this award to him for his outstanding performance in 2019."

For more information, visit www.takeuchi-us.com.