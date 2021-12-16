What should we be talking about to ensure a strong, prosperous future for the construction industry? That's the question AEM's ConExpo-Con/AGG 2023 team has tasked itself with trying to answer, and your input as an attendee is needed.

The opportunity to hear and talk with peers at the largest construction show in North America is just over a year away, and efforts are under way to plan the education program to ensure show attendees have ready access to best practices, key industry updates and relevant case studies.

ConExpo-Con/AGG 2023 plans to feature more than 150 education sessions. With an emphasis on peer-to-peer learning, they will serve to provide those in attendance with cutting-edge, timely and actionable information and insights.

"We are grateful to our attendees whose unique perspectives are shaping the future of the construction industry," said Graham Brent, ConExpo-Con/AGG 2023 education committee chair and chief executive officer at NCCCO Foundation.

"Your ideas are needed to continue ConExpo-Con/AGG's comprehensive education program. This show is for the industry, by the industry and we need your input to create the cutting-edge information for today's challenging economy and business model."

What knowledge or concepts can you share? There's no better time than right now, as ConExpo-Con/AGG has opened its call for education session ideas and proposals.

ConExpo is looking for ideas that include:

A topic we should be sure is covered

A person you have heard that more in the industry need to hear

An entire session title, description or yourself as a speaker

Topics of interest for 2023 should include a focus that fits within the following areas:

Business Best Practices

Workforce Development

Aggregates

Asphalt

Concrete

Technology Solutions

Equipment Management & Maintenance

Earthmoving & Site Development

Cranes, Rigging & Aerial Lifts

Safety & Health

The deadline to submit ideas is Jan. 31, 2022. To submit your session ideas, please click here. Session submissions will be evaluated by the ConExpo-Con/AGG 2023 Education Committee. Notification of acceptance will take place by mid-April.

For any inquiries regarding the program, contact AEM's Brooke Konopacki at [email protected] or 414/298-4745.

The next ConExpo-Con/AGG and co-located IFPE takes place at the Las Vegas Convention Center from March 14 to 18, 2023.

